Betray Time Releases World Famous 'Las Vegas' Song And Music Video

BETRAY TIME, the Las Vegas original music duo, is proud to release their latest song and video for that song entitled LAS VEGAS.

This release is a tribute to fabulous Las Vegas, a true city of diversity and incredible talent.” — BETRAY TIME

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- BETRAY TIME, the Las Vegas original music duo, is proud to release their latest song and video for that song entitled LAS VEGAS.Their tribute to the city they call home is like a destination commercial, showcasing the fabulous flair of the City Of Neon Lights.This release is not only catchy, It screams “take a vacation”, as you travel through this world famous city guided by the contemporary music and visuals of this duo. It is available both on their website or on Youtube.Known for their multi genre original songs and their noteworthy lyrical topics, this performing pair does not disappoint with this classic crossover Pop/Hip Hop/Dance track. When asked the question “What made you write a song about Las Vegas”, frontman MC BET replied “It’s a city that never sleeps and can make dreams come true”. Vocalist DJ RADIOJAM continued with “Just make it to the show called Vegas. Be in it to win it and it could change your entire life”.BETRAY TIME was created when Hip Hop powerhouse artist MC BET teamed up with noted veteran producer and musician DJ RADIOJAM to create unique and original music. Their inspiring songs and encouraging story defies age, race and societal boundaries and translates into life, as crafted grooves that stick in your mind and on your playlist.Both artist’s brings their vast experience to the game, delivering contagious tracks with a message for the ages, and combined this duo creates an original cohesive sound, that has it’s own place in the universe.This upbeat, danceable, feel good song is available for audio streaming or purchase download on Spotify, iTunes, Apple Music, Youtube Music, Amazon and 150+ other stores & streaming services. Make sure this is on your playlist. You can also visit their website for more info.So come alive and check out the highly anticipated video. Remind yourself why you need a vacation in fabulous Las Vegas. It is time to BETRAY TIME and come to the party!Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@BetrayTime EPK: http://www.betraytime.com/epk.html BT Webpage: www.BetrayTime.com

LAS VEGAS by BETRAY TIME