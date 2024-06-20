Concierge Auctions: Bidding Opens at US$17 Million for ‘The Knoll House’, the Largest Estate in Pasadena, California

'The Knoll House', 2 Oak Knoll Terrace, Pasadena, California 'The Knoll House', 2 Oak Knoll Terrace, Pasadena, California 'The Knoll House', 2 Oak Knoll Terrace, Pasadena, California 'The Knoll House', 2 Oak Knoll Terrace, Pasadena, California 'The Knoll House', 2 Oak Knoll Terrace, Pasadena, California

Auction closes online July 9 in cooperation with Josh Flagg of Compass, and Darrell Done and Carol Chua of Coldwell Banker Realty

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions announced today that bidding has opened at US$17 million for ‘The Knoll House,’ a historic c1916 estate located in Pasadena, California. Designed by renowned Los Angeles architect Myron Hunt and later expanded by Gordon Kaufmann, AIA, the property will be offered in collaboration with Josh Flagg, star of Bravo TV’s long-running “Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles” television show, of Compass, and Darrell Done and Carol Chua of Coldwell Banker Realty. Bidding will continue online through 9 July via the firm’s online marketplace.

Located at 2 Oak Knoll Terrace, 'The Knoll House' offers over 32,000 square feet, including a 12,300-square-foot residence and a 20,500-square-foot entertainment gallery. Set on 2.38 acres in a tranquil private cul-de-sac, it features seven bedrooms, 10 full bathrooms, and 11 half bathrooms.

Designed by esteemed architects Myron Hunt and Gordon Kaufmann, the residence exudes historical charm, while the entertainment gallery by Ladd & Kelsey showcases modern luxury. The building’s current owners have spared no expense in meticulously restoring and renovating the property, guaranteeing the preservation of its architectural significance and historical importance. The result is a completely modernized estate, perfect for both intimate gatherings and large-scale events and offering unmatched indoor and outdoor entertainment facilities. Notably, this estate stands alone as the only known property in the nation to combine a fully restored historically significant home with a museum-grade entertainment gallery, further cementing its status as a pinnacle of luxury living.

"In the prime locale of Pasadena, this estate perfectly embodies the fusion of history and contemporary living, providing a unique chance for buyers to acquire a historically rich property tailored to modern lifestyles," stated Chad Roffers, co-founder and CEO of Concierge Auctions. "At Concierge Auctions, we excel in connecting sellers with discerning buyers who cherish both luxury and heritage for distinctive properties such as ‘The Knoll House’."

Inside, the home features a grand Paonazzo marble great room fireplace, eight additional fireplaces, soaring ceilings, and Quantum wood windows that fill the interiors with natural light. The chef's kitchen boasts two islands and custom cabinetry, complemented by a breakfast room and butler's pantry for casual dining and seamless entertaining. The formal dining room, adorned with Zuber Passage Italian scenic wallpaper, exudes timeless sophistication. A fully restored English pub offers a cozy retreat, while the family room provides a comfortable space for relaxation.

The primary suite is a true oasis, featuring dual marble spa baths, two dressing rooms with onyx counters, and a home office. Commercial-grade elevators ensure easy access to all levels of the home, catering to both convenience and accessibility.

Outside, the estate is an entertainer's paradise with electric wrought-iron gates leading to a reclaimed brick paver drive. The outdoor amenities include a swimming pool, spa, pavilion, outdoor kitchen with a Wolf barbecue and Valoriani wood-burning pizza oven, custom fire pit, bocce court, and a Zen garden designed by Kohei Owatari. Mature trees and meticulously landscaped grounds enhance the outdoor experience.

The entertainment gallery, capable of hosting up to 400 guests, is ideal for a museum space, art exhibitions, or personal collections. It includes a two-story atrium art museum, hand-carved Tiki bar and fountain, 46-seat movie theater with acoustic paneling, game room, billiards room, poker room, home gym, separate guest apartment, 2,500-bottle wine cellar, and gift wrapping room. An attached garage with five spaces completes this extraordinary estate, offering the epitome of opulent living in Pasadena

“This sprawling estate celebrates a rich architectural history, and is today a shining example of a timeless aesthetic,” said Flagg. “The Knoll House is a spectacularly restored example of the grand trophy estates that once marked the pinnacle of refined living—and still do today.”

“The 'Knoll House' is a one-of-a-kind convergence of unparalleled luxury and rich historical design, all embedded in one of the most desirable communities in the world,” said Done. “Its next owner will enjoy a living experience known only to a few others—this is an opportunity not to be missed.”

Nestled just below Old Pasadena, Oak Knoll offers an exclusive ambiance with winding, tree-shaded streets and excellent educational institutions. Conveniently close to highways 210 and 110, the neighborhood is a short ten-mile commute to Downtown L.A. and easily accessible to studio centers in Glendale, Burbank, and Universal City. Residents can enjoy boutique shopping amid Old Pasadena's Art Deco and Victorian buildings or indulge in treatments at The Langham Huntington Hotel and Spa nearby. Cultural landmarks like the Huntington Library, Art Museum and Gardens, and the Norton Simon Museum enrich the area. Griffith Park, with its 4,200 acres, provides recreational activities like hiking and horseback riding, along with attractions such as the Griffith Observatory, L.A. Zoo, and the iconic Hollywood sign. Pasadena combines suburban tranquility with urban vitality, offering diverse cultural experiences and amenities. With Hollywood Burbank Airport 25 minutes away and LAX 30 miles distant, residents have easy access to air travel.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding towards new homes built for families in need.

