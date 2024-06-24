SEOPS Readies Five Payloads from Three Countries on Upcoming Transporter-11 Rideshare Mission with SpaceX
Latest mission highlights the rideshare provider's ability to accommodate last-minute manifest additions and the debut of its new soft-ride deployment system
We pride ourselves on going the extra mile for our customers, solving their unique launch challenges and Transporter-11 is a prime example of that from both a hardware and services perspective.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SEOPS announced today it has provided the integration and rideshare services for five spacecraft on the Transporter-11 Rideshare mission with SpaceX. The mission is targeted to lift off on a Falcon 9 from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California this summer. A long-time rideshare and integration services provider on International Space Station and Transporter missions, SEOPS provided end-to-end mission services for five government and commercial payloads from three countries, including adding a spacecraft from Hungary to the manifest when its original launch plans fell through at the last minute.
— Chad Brinkley, CEO of SEOPS
This mission also marks the inaugural flight of the company’s patented Ghost Trap deployment system which provides an innovative design for a low vibration, smooth ride. Ideal for sensitive payloads such as those containing sensitive optical sensors or delicate solar arrays, the new system decreases the stress load, creating a more protected and secure environment, without the need for additional adapters or isolators. In turn, the integration process is simplified and faster – a benefit for smallsat operators and launch vehicle providers alike.
“Our years of experience supporting both domestic and international customers on SpaceX's Transporter Rideshare missions are unparalleled,” said Chad Brinkley, CEO of SEOPS. “The relationship and expertise are particularly valuable when there are last-minute changes, which happens frequently in our industry. We pride ourselves on going the extra mile for our customers, solving their unique launch challenges and Transporter-11 is a prime example of that from both a hardware and services perspective.”
SEOPS provided the rideshare and integration services for the following spacecraft on Transporter-11:
- Pathfinder Technology Demonstrator-4 (PTD-4): Part of NASA’s Space Technology Mission Directorate’s Small Spacecraft Technology (SST) program’s technology demonstrator series to test new subsystem technologies to increase small spacecraft capabilities, PTD-4 will demonstrate a very high-power, low-volume deployable solar array with an integrated antenna called the Lightweight Integrated Solar Array and anTenna, or LISA-T.
- Pathfinder Technology Demonstrator-R (PTD-R): Also part of NASA SST’s PTD series of technology demonstrator missions, the PTD-R mission will demonstrate simultaneous ultraviolet and short-wave infrared optical sensing from space for the first time via two 85-mm aperture monolithic telescopes mounted side-by-side.
- Iperdrone: Funded by the Italian Space Agency and developed by an entirely Italian consortium composed of Centro Italiano Ricerche Aerospaziali, Tyvak International and Kayser Italia, the Iperdrone spacecraft will demonstrate proximity operations for space assets, visual inspection, and a controlled re-entry in a pre-defined corridor.
- Train Rapid On Payload (TROOP-F2): NearSpace Launch Inc.’s TROOP-F2 is a hosted payload program that offers an affordable and rapid turn on research iterations, a consistent opportunity to increase technology readiness level numbers, and a variety of testing pathways. Additionally, onboard TROOP-F2 is a hosted payload for Celestis, a memorial and space burial services provider, whose Harmony Flight includes a symbolic portion of the cremated remains or DNA of 62 flight participants.
- Water Resources in Efficient Networks (WREN-1): From Hungarian space company C3S LLC, the WREN-1 mission is a real-time decision support system for climate adaptation, drought prevention, and yield forecasting.
SEOPS was able to accommodate the WREN-1 spacecraft on its manifest, via a partnership with France’s RIDE!, when C3S’s original launch plans collapsed. CEO of C3S Gyula Horváth commented, "The SEOPS team demonstrated remarkable flexibility and professionalism, especially considering the unusual circumstances and timing requirements for our mission. They were steadfast in their support, adapting seamlessly to meet our evolving needs. We’re thankful for their unwavering commitment to ensure WREN-1 gets on orbit on schedule."
About SEOPS
U.S.-owned and operated, SEOPS is a leading provider of rideshare integration and launch solutions for smallsats headed to LEO, cislunar and beyond. The team brings years of experience and trusted relationships with launch vehicle providers, helping customers expertly execute mission campaigns for education, scientific advancement, and national security needs, including tactically responsive rideshare launch and dynamic 24/7 on-orbit operations. SEOPS' comprehensive launch services, from capacity procurement to flexible deployment systems, OTV solutions, mission design and integration services, ensure payloads get on orbit in the most seamless, cost-effective way possible. For more information or to book your next launch, visit seops.space.
