Governor requests Major Disaster Declaration for wildfires

SANTA FE – Today, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham formally requested a Major Disaster Declaration from President Joseph R. Biden Jr. in response to the devastating South Fork Fire and Salt Fire, which began on June 17, 2024. The request highlights the urgent need for federal assistance due to the extensive damage and ongoing threats posed by these wildfires.

“Our first responders are heroes, but they need more resources to combat this disaster and keep our people safe,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “New Mexico has faced disaster before, but the scale of this emergency requires immediate federal intervention.”

The fires ignited on the Mescalero Apache Reservation and have rapidly spread, resulting in significant destruction and endangering multiple communities. Within 24 hours, the fires caused direct damage to 1,400 structures and forced the evacuation of more than 8,000 residents. The state is seeking Public Assistance, Categories A and B, including Direct Federal Assistance, and Individual Assistance for Lincoln County, Otero County, and the Mescalero Apache Tribe.

Gov. Lujan Grisham’s request includes an array of federal assistance programs to address the immediate needs of disaster victims. These include Housing Assistance, Disaster Case Management, Transitional Sheltering Assistance, Serious Needs Assistance, Crisis Counseling, Displacement Assistance, and Hazard Mitigation.

