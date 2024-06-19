Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,333 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,324 in the last 365 days.

Governor requests Major Disaster Declaration for wildfires

SANTA FE – Today, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham formally requested a Major Disaster Declaration from President Joseph R. Biden Jr. in response to the devastating South Fork Fire and Salt Fire, which began on June 17, 2024. The request highlights the urgent need for federal assistance due to the extensive damage and ongoing threats posed by these wildfires. 

“Our first responders are heroes, but they need more resources to combat this disaster and keep our people safe,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “New Mexico has faced disaster before, but the scale of this emergency requires immediate federal intervention.” 

The fires ignited on the Mescalero Apache Reservation and have rapidly spread, resulting in significant destruction and endangering multiple communities. Within 24 hours, the fires caused direct damage to 1,400 structures and forced the evacuation of more than 8,000 residents. The state is seeking Public Assistance, Categories A and B, including Direct Federal Assistance, and Individual Assistance for Lincoln County, Otero County, and the Mescalero Apache Tribe. 

Gov. Lujan Grisham’s request includes an array of federal assistance programs to address the immediate needs of disaster victims. These include Housing Assistance, Disaster Case Management, Transitional Sheltering Assistance, Serious Needs Assistance, Crisis Counseling, Displacement Assistance, and Hazard Mitigation. 

To read the governor’s request click here

You just read:

Governor requests Major Disaster Declaration for wildfires

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more