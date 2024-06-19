Governor Katie Hobbs Signs Bipartisan Water Legislation that Promotes Sound Water Management, Sustainable Growth

Phoenix, AZ - Today Governor Hobbs announced the signing of a slate of water bills that facilitate responsible, sustainable economic growth while protecting groundwater supplies that millions of Arizonans rely upon.

SB 1081 exemption area; assured water supply creates a pathway for agricultural water users and the City of Buckeye to collaborate in utilizing renewable, sustainable surface water and recycled water sources for future development, reducing the reliance on groundwater pumping to protect aquifers in the West Valley.

SB 1181 groundwater replenishment; member lands; areas provides a smooth transition for communities and water providers who are taking steps to achieve the sustainability of a 100-year Assured Water Supply Designation, protecting ratepayers and enabling continued investments in critical infrastructure and renewable water supplies.

SB 1242 water conservation grant fund; purpose Promotes access to backup water supplies in the Harquahala groundwater basin that can be used to support the water portfolios in Arizona’s metropolitan areas, and offset groundwater pumping in the Active Management Areas.

“These bills are the result of bipartisan efforts to put in place smart, responsible policies that strengthen our water management laws and encourage continued growth,” said Governor Katie Hobbs. “I am happy to support water legislation that moves the needle, and I won’t compromise in rejecting bills that threaten our water future and endanger the strongest water protection laws in the country.”

These three bills are complementary to the recommendations from the Governor’s Water Policy Council, which focused on developing tools and pathways for communities to transition to alternative water supplies and achieve the security of a 100-year Assured Water Supply.

The Governor also acted to protect water supplies for Arizonans, vetoing several bills pushed by corporate interests that threatened the security of the water that homeowners, businesses, and communities rely upon. See the letter here.

###