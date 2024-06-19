Alaant Workforce Solutions Spring 2024 Hiring Index Reveals Strong Job Market for Capital Region

Read the results of the Spring 2024 Alaant Hiring Index

Capital Region Employers Optimistic About 2024 Hiring Trends Despite Economic Challenges, Alaant Workforce Solutions Report Finds

ALBANY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Majority of employers report an uptick in hiring in 2024 compared to the previous year

56% of surveyed employers anticipate continued hiring growth throughout 2024

Amidst ongoing economic challenges, employers in the Capital Region remain positive about their hiring outlook, with 77% expressing no concern that the economy will impact their hiring plans, according to the Spring 2024 Alaant Hiring Index released by Alaant Workforce Solutions this week.

Alaant Workforce Solutions presented the survey results at an exclusive event attended by area business professionals. Attendees also heard insights from a panel of regional experts, which included:

• Jordan Steller, Founder & Principal Consultant, Steller Insights

• Jessie Zweigenthal, Director of Employee Engagement, Jahnel Group

• Jason Benitez, Vice President, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Capital Region Chamber

Survey findings indicate a positive sentiment towards job growth in 2024, with 68% of respondents optimistic or very optimistic. Additionally, 49% of companies reported increased hiring year-to-date compared to 2023, with 41% noting an increase of 10-25%. Despite this growth, 66% of employers foresee hiring as challenging or significantly challenging in the next six months, citing a skills gap (35%), labor shortage (23%), and salary/wage demands (19%) as primary obstacles.

To address these challenges, 57% of companies are enhancing salaries and offering additional financial incentives to attract and retain talent.

The prevalence of remote and hybrid work remains consistent with last year, with 44% of employers offering hybrid options and 55% not offering hybrid work. Additionally, 72% indicated transitioning to a 4 day work week would not be practical for their current business model.

“At Alaant Workforce Solutions, we are encouraged by the 2024 Hiring Index results, which show a positive outlook as hiring continues to rise. However, it's crucial for companies to remain creative and address current trends to stay an employer of choice. While hiring is up, finding top talent remains a significant challenge. We're here to support Capital Region employers with the guidance and solutions needed to achieve their staffing and workforce goals." said Miriam Dushane, Managing Partner at Alaant Workforce Solutions.

Over the past decade, Alaant has helped more than 400 Capital Region companies attract, acquire, engage and retain over 4,000 elite employees through its innovative practice areas, such as Talent Acquisition Partnerships and Employer Brand Strategy. Alaant has been recognized by Forbes for five consecutive years (2017 through 2021) as one of America's Best Recruiting Firms; has received the Best of Staffing® Client Award and Best of Staffing® Talent Award from ClearlyRated for the past 8 and 6 years, respectively; was selected by HR Tech Outlook as one of the nation’s Top 10 Employer Branding Consulting/Services Companies for 2019; and was named by NYS-SHRM in 2020 as one of the Best Companies to Work for in New York.

For more information, visit www.alaant.com.

###

About Alaant Workforce Solutions. For nearly two decades, Alaant has delivered a full suite of consulting and recruitment services that enable employers to attract, hire and retain the best employees, strengthen business performance, and accelerate growth and profitability. Alaant’s team of employment experts uses innovative recruiting tools and solutions, creates effective Employer Brand Strategies, and provides exceptional RPO capabilities, always guided by a personal engagement with both candidates and employers, and a recognized commitment to integrity and excellence. To learn more, visit www.alaant.com