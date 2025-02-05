Alaant Workforce Solutions Wins ClearlyRated’s 2025 Best of Staffing® Awards for Service Excellence for 9th Year!

Alaant Workforce Solutions Receives Best of Staffing® Award for a Ninth Year in a Row

Alaant recognized by ClearlyRated as the only staffing agency in New York’s Capital Region to receive this honor in 2025

ALBANY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alaant Workforce Solutions, the Capital Region’s leading professional recruitment services firm, has proudly continued its nine-year streak of national recognition from ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Awards. This prestigious accolade celebrates the firm's exceptional service to clients and job seekers, reaffirming its position as a leader in the staffing industry.

ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Awards stand as the premier recognition of service excellence in the U.S. staffing industry. Winners are determined entirely by validated survey responses from clients and placed talent, reflecting their genuine experiences and satisfaction.

“This recognition is a testament to the trust our clients and candidates place in us and the dedication of our outstanding team,” said Miriam Dushane, Managing Partner at Alaant Workforce Solutions. “We are incredibly honored to receive this award for the 9th year in a row. It reflects our commitment to making meaningful connections, delivering unparalleled service, and supporting the vibrant communities we proudly serve. Every interaction is an opportunity to live our mission of people first, and this achievement highlights the impact of that philosophy.”

Award Highlights:

• Alaant received satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from 100% of its clients, significantly exceeding the industry average of 55%.

• Alaant earned a Net Promoter® Score of 100% from clients, compared to the 2024 industry average of 45%.

• Alaant’s talent satisfaction scores showcased a remarkable 73.3% of candidates rating their experience with 9 or 10 out of 10, well above the industry average of 50%.

"I'm thrilled to celebrate the 2025 Best of Staffing award winners," said Baker Nanduru, CEO of ClearlyRated. "These exceptional organizations have redefined service excellence in the staffing industry, and their unwavering dedication is transforming the lives of countless clients and candidates. Congratulations to Alaant Workforce Solutions for this well-deserved honor!"

These awards are the latest in a series of honors received by Alaant in recent years. For five consecutive years (2017 - 2021), Alaant was named by Forbes as one of America's Best Recruiting Firms. In addition, Alaant was selected by HR Tech Outlook as one of the nation’s Top 10 Employer Branding Consulting/Services Companies for 2019, and by NYS-SHRM in 2020 as one of the Best Companies to Work for in New York.

For more information on ClearlyRated’s 2025 Best of Staffing® Client and Talent Awards, visit https://www.clearlyrated.com/staffing.

About Alaant Workforce Solutions

For over two decades, Alaant has delivered a full suite of consulting and recruitment services that enable employers to attract, hire and retain the best employees, strengthen business performance, and accelerate growth and profitability. Alaant’s team of employment experts uses innovative recruiting tools and solutions, creates effective Employer Brand Strategies, and provides exceptional RPO capabilities, always guided by a personal engagement with both candidates and employers, and a recognized commitment to integrity and excellence. To learn more, visit www.alaant.com.

About Best of Staffing®

ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies that have proven superior service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients, placed talent, and internal employees. Award winners are showcased by city and area of expertise on ClearlyRated.com—an online business directory that helps buyers of professional services find service leaders and vet prospective firms with the help of validated client ratings and testimonials.

###

Contact

Miranda March, Digital Communications Specialist

p. (518) 689-3140

miranda.march@alaant.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.