How to Apply for FEMA Assistance

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.– Homeowners and renters in Leon County who were affected by the severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes on May 10 may apply for FEMA disaster assistance.

Disaster assistance can include financial help with immediate needs, temporary lodging and home repairs, as well as other disaster-related expenses.

There are several ways to apply: Go online to DisasterAssistance.gov, use the FEMA App or call 800-621-3362 from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. ET daily. Multilingual operators are available. If you use a relay service, captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service.

When you apply for assistance, please have the following information ready:

A current phone number where you can be contacted

Your address at the time of the disaster and the address where you are now staying

Your Social Security number

A general list of damage and losses

Banking information if you choose direct deposit

If insured, the policy number or the agent and/or the company name

If you have homeowners, renters or flood insurance, you should file a claim as soon as possible.

FEMA cannot duplicate benefits for losses covered by insurance. If your policy does not cover all your disaster expenses, you may be eligible for federal assistance.

For an accessible video on how to apply for assistance go to youtube.com/watch?v=HhtlyTX49RE.

For the latest information about Florida’s recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4794. Follow FEMA on X, formerly known as Twitter, at x.com/femaregion4 or on Facebook at facebook.com/fema.