Global Equity Crowdfunding Alliance Welcomes Abhilasha Dafria to Steering Committee
Abhilasha Dafria joins GECA's Steering Committee, bringing innovative strategies for global equity crowdfunding.
I share the values of GECA and look forward to making real inroads in borderless equity crowdfunding.”LONDON, UK, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Equity Crowdfunding Alliance (GECA) is thrilled to announce the appointment of Abhilasha Dafria to its Steering Committee. Abhilasha, the youngest female CEO at Angels Den Funding, brings a wealth of experience and a fresh perspective to the team. Her journey from launching a venture in India to leading the largest angel-led investment platform in the UK and Europe exemplifies her dedication to fostering early-stage companies.
"I'm truly excited to join the GECA steering committee," says Abhilasha. "I share the values of the GECA vision and I'm looking forward to working with the committee and the GECA supporters across the globe to make real inroads into solving some of the challenges posed in achieving truly borderless equity crowdfunding."
Andy Field, Head of the Steering Committee, comments: "We are delighted to welcome Abhilasha Dafria to our Steering Committee. Her innovative approach and extensive experience in venture capital will be invaluable as we continue to drive the premise of global equity crowdfunding forward."
About Abhilasha Dafria
Abhilasha Dafria is the youngest female CEO at Angels Den Funding, the largest angel-led investment platform in the UK and Europe. She has successfully led over 300 equity rounds, with several companies achieving unicorn status.
About GECA
The Global Equity Crowdfunding Alliance (GECA) is dedicated to empowering global innovation through cross-border equity crowdfunding. GECA aims to create a seamless, integrated global ecosystem for equity crowdfunding, connecting innovators and investors across borders with greater efficiency. By advocating for regulatory harmonization and leveraging advanced technologies, GECA strives to make equity crowdfunding more accessible, equitable, and efficient for all stakeholders.
