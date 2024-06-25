Meblis, a Ukrainian Furniture Company, Expands to Eastern European and US Markets
Meblis excels in offering high-quality, custom-made furniture in Eastern Europe, leveraging local resources to provide competitive prices and swift delivery.
Our goal is to deliver custom furniture tailored to Eastern European clients' needs, leveraging local resources to maintain competitive pricing while ensuring excellent service.”DNIPRO, DNIPROPETROVSKA OBL, UKRAINE, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Meblis Furniture, a Ukrainian company specializing in custom-made furniture, is gaining traction in Eastern European markets. Known for its commitment to quality craftsmanship, it offers a range of products across Poland, Romania, Hungary, and Slovakia.
Key to its appeal is an efficient delivery system, ensuring timely fulfillment within two days. This capability meets the needs of businesses without compromising on design or quality.
The product line includes a diverse selection of pieces tailored to Eastern European consumers, blending traditional craftsmanship with contemporary design principles.
Meblis's operations also contribute positively to the Ukrainian economy, fostering local employment and supporting industry growth. This commitment underscores its dedication to ethical business practices, resonating with discerning consumers.
Looking ahead, Meblis plans to explore US market opportunities post-conflict, while enhancing spaces throughout Eastern Europe.
Olexii Zlobin
Meblis Furniture Company
+380 66 633 0972
info@meblis.com.ua