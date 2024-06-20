PlexusDx Unveils Revolutionary At-Home Genetic Testing to Empower Precision Health
New genetic tests provide personalized health insights, transforming care with DNA-based recommendationsALPHARETTA, GA, USA, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PlexusDx, a leader in AI-driven precision health, proudly announces the launch of its cutting-edge at-home genetic tests. These tests aim to revolutionize healthcare by offering personalized, actionable insights based on individual DNA.
"There is no one-size-fits-all approach to healthcare. Our mission is to create a more connected system by starting with personalized health recommendations based on unique DNA profiles, allowing everyone to make informed decisions about their care," said Jay Hastings, founder and CEO of PlexusDx. "We believe this is the future of healthcare."
PlexusDx currently provides both consumers and healthcare providers with at-home test kits for Precision Medication (Pharmacogenomics) and Precision Nutrition (Nutrigenomics). A robust Precision Health pipeline will soon introduce additional genomic reports covering fitness, hormones, inflammation, immunity, mental health, reproductive health, sleep, and more.
Pharmacogenomics (PGx testing) identifies which medications are most compatible with your genetic profile, ensuring effective treatment and minimizing side effects. With over 66% of adults in the US taking at least one prescription medication, this test can significantly improve medication efficacy and safety. "The days of frequent doctor visits to find the right medication are over. We're at the beginning of a significant shift towards at-home medically actionable testing," added Hastings.
Nutrigenomics (NGx testing) evaluates DNA to provide optimized diets and personalized recommendations on how your body responds to macronutrients, vitamins, minerals, and food sensitivities. Given that 75% of Americans are interested in improving their health through exercise, diet, and nutrition, this test meets a critical need.
Testing is a quick three-step process. First, patients purchase their PlexusDx Precision Health DNA test. Once they receive and activate their kit, they perform a simple cheek swab. The sample is then returned in the provided pre-paid envelope. Patients receive their personalized report online, which can easily be shared with their providers. Beyond the genetic test results, PlexusDx offers detailed interpretations, actionable recommendations, and 1-on-1 consultations by licensed pharmacists and dietitians.
PlexusDx genomic reports utilize the latest AI and machine-learning technology to ensure accuracy and meaningful results. Techniques such as Deep Learning, Bayesian Machine Learning, and Hyperdimensional Computing for imputation and Polygenic Risk Scoring models allow PlexusDx to analyze millions of genetic variants simultaneously, offering the most advanced DNA testing available.
Science-Backed Recommendations: Personalized health insights are supported by over 10,000 clinical trials. Recommendations include diet, supplement, and lifestyle suggestions tailored to unique health risks and goals. Discover the ideal diet for your body with macronutrient breakdowns, a personalized meal plan with recipes, ingredients, and shopping lists.
Enhanced Practitioner Support: PlexusDx partners with licensed practitioners to grow their business by providing data-driven health insights and personalized recommendations based on their patients' genetic profiles. This approach minimizes trial and error, enabling patients to achieve their health goals more efficiently.
Visit https://plexusdx.com to learn more about our innovative at-home tests and how they can empower you to take control of your health journey.
About PlexusDx
PlexusDx is a rapidly growing CLIA-certified laboratory specializing in precision health. We provide advanced genetic analysis and personalized insights, combining genomics, clinical expertise, and artificial intelligence to deliver science-based recommendations tailored to each user's genetic predispositions.
At PlexusDx, privacy is paramount. We never sell personal information and protect our clients’ privacy with HIPAA-grade security and advanced encryption methods.
