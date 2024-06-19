Berlin Barracks / Explosion investigation

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 24A3003961

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Lt. Thomas Howard

STATION: Berlin Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: About 9 p.m. Tuesday, June 18, 2024

INCIDENT LOCATION: Phen Basin Road, Fayston, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police is investigating an incident in which two men were injured by an explosive device in the town of Fayston. The incident occurred at about 9 p.m. Tuesday, June 18, 2024, in an outdoor area along Phen Basin Road. One injured man was transported by DHART to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire, and the other was brought by ambulance to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington. Their names are being withheld at this point in the investigation.

The exact nature and circumstances surrounding this incident are under active investigation by various units within VSP, including the Bomb Squad, and no further information is available at this time.

Anyone with information that could assist investigators in this case is asked to call VSP’s Berlin Barracks at 802-229-9191 or leave an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

The state police will provide updates as the investigation progresses.

- 30 -