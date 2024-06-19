Ten Outstanding Individuals Invested With The Saskatchewan Order Of Merit

CANADA, June 20 - Released on June 19, 2024

Tonight, 10 of Saskatchewan's best will be invested with the province's highest honour, the Saskatchewan Order of Merit. Lieutenant Governor Russ Mirasty will invest the 2024 recipients at a formal ceremony in Regina.

"Each one of this year's honourees earned this prestigious award through years of effort dedicated to the betterment of their communities and our province," Mirasty said. "I am sincerely grateful for their commitment and contributions. It is my privilege to recognize these remarkable recipients and offer them my wholehearted congratulations."

The 2024 Saskatchewan Order of Merit recipients are:

Tribal Chief Mark Arcand, Saskatoon

Brynn Boback-Lane, Saskatoon

Floyd Favel, Paynton

Dr. Thomas Hadjistavropoulos, Regina

Renu Kapoor, S.V.M., Regina

Curtis Kleisinger, Regina

Brad Wall, Cypress Hills

Colonel (Ret'd) Malcolm Young C.D., Saskatoon

Greg Yuel, Saskatoon

Olivia Yuel, Saskatoon

The Saskatchewan Order of Merit was established in 1985 to celebrate excellence and achievements by Saskatchewan citizens. Today's recipients join the 272 individuals who have been invested with the Order in appreciation of their significant contributions in areas such as the arts, agriculture, business and industry, community leadership, occupations or professions, public service, research and volunteer service. The Saskatchewan Order of Merit is recognized in the Canadian Honours System and members of the Order are entitled to use the post-nominal letters S.O.M.

The ceremony will be broadcast live on AccessNow TV and at myaccess.ca/som beginning at 6:30 p.m. Access Communications is the exclusive broadcast sponsor of the Saskatchewan Order of Merit ceremony.

Nominations are now open for the 2025 Saskatchewan Order of Merit. Individuals are encouraged to nominate current or former long-term residents of Saskatchewan who have made significant contributions to our province. Nominations will be accepted until November 30, 2024. For more information about the Saskatchewan Order of Merit or to find out how to nominate someone, visit: saskatchewan.ca/honoursawards.

-30-

For more information, contact: