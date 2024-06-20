"The Stress of Having Crohn's Disease and a Colon Transplant" aims to guide people with the same chronic condition to make life easier.

Author Alma Felix offers Helping Hands to Those Suffering from Crohn's Disease with her Upcoming Book Release!

Aspiring author Alma Felix, through her upcoming book, wants to aid people with Crohn's Disease and offer them guidance and education on how to cope with this chronic condition. Experts estimate that more than three-quarters of a million people in the US are affected by this chronic condition.

As health experts deem the condition incurable, affected individuals often struggle with adapting to the condition in their everyday lives. Alma wants to change that. Rather than let these individuals wander around aimlessly without any specific direction, she aims to empower the affected masses and offer them the strength to turn their lives around and overcome their condition.

While discussing her reasoning for creating a book, she stated, "Life is all about the unexpected; what will it throw at you the next moment? No one can tell. I was in the same predicament when I learned that I would have to live my life with Crohn's disease. Sure, it is disheartening news, and I also struggled at first. I never can forget the hardships the condition gave me, and I certainly didn't want others to go through the same. So, to ensure others know what to do and get their lives back on track, I considered writing about my life journey with Crohn's."

Alma, even with her condition, wants to pave the way for others so they can live life a bit easier. Her tale isn't just a story of an everyday woman with Crohn's; in actuality, it's a tale of empowerment. Through her story, Alma has shown that even against all odds, through dedication, resilience, and adaptability, anyone can overcome the challenges that arise with Crohn's disease.

About the Author

Alma Felix, a native of Bronx, New York, currently calls Hollywood, Florida, home. She completed her studies at Adelphi Business School and then moved on to a professional career focused on computers. Among her most notable achievements is her authorship of her first book covering the subject of Crohn's disease and the lifestyle it follows. Beyond her professional life, Alma has indulged herself in a number of hobbies, from reading and writing to learning about computers.

