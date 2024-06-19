As U.S. Prepares to Reclassify Cannabis, NexGen Clinika Rebrands as Clinika Research
New Brand Emphasizes Company’s Focus on Fostering Breakthroughs in Alternative Health
With the impending reclassification of cannabis, there's an urgent need for expert guidance through the evolving regulatory frameworks and complex research dynamics.”ARVADA, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the U.S. government is on the cusp of reclassifying cannabis, marking a significant shift in regulatory and business landscapes, the alternative health-focused clinical research firm, NexGen Clinika has rebranded to Clinika Research. This strategic evolution positions the company at the vanguard of supporting sponsors in the rapidly expanding field of alternative health and wellness.
— Dr. Matthew Wiener, CEO
"With the impending reclassification of cannabis, there's an urgent need for expert guidance through the evolving regulatory frameworks and complex research dynamics," said Dr. Matthew Wiener, CEO of Clinika Research. "With our new brand identity and digital presence, we are more clearly communicating how well-equipped we are to empower our sponsors to navigate these challenges and successfully bring innovative products to market." He adds, “Our team’s expertise in the cannabis category is unparalleled, including Dr. Joanna Zeiger, our Chief Scientific Officer, who is one of the country’s few cannabis epidemiologists.”
Clinika Research is dedicated to fostering breakthroughs in alternative health, leveraging over 40 years of expertise in clinical trials and innovation. The company excels in managing complex studies that meet high statistical demands, ensuring data-driven success and compliance across all project phases. The company offers end-to-end services covering the entire research and development lifecycle. This includes:
• Regulatory Guidance: Expert navigation to ensure compliance with complex regulatory frameworks.
• Clinical Trial Design and Management: Rigorous design and management to generate reliable data.
• Risk Mitigation: Proactive strategies to mitigate risks during the development process.
• Quality Assurance and Ethical Considerations: Upholding the highest standards in research and development while ensuring adherence to ethical considerations.
The company specializes in areas critical to advancing health and wellness, including mental health, pain management, sleep disorders, digestion, and immune disorders. Each study is crafted with a focus on patient safety and efficacy, making Clinika Research a trusted ally in the alternative health sector.
About Clinika Research
Clinika Research, formerly known as NexGen Clinika, is a leading clinical research organization dedicated to alternative health and wellness. The company specializes in providing comprehensive research expertise to support the development of innovative health products, ensuring they meet rigorous safety and efficacy standards. For more information, visit www.clinikaresearch.com.
Hali Broncucia
Clinika Research
+1 303-345-8867
hali.broncucia@clinikaresearch.com