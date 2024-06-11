Barbara Davis Center for Diabetes Launches 'STOP T1D’ Program
CME-Accredited Program Educates Health Care Providers on Best Practices in Type 1 Diabetes Screening and Monitoring
Through the STOP T1D Program, we are providing health care professionals with essential tools and knowledge to detect type 1 diabetes at its earliest stages.”AURORA, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Barbara Davis Center for Diabetes at the University of Colorado announces the launch of the 'STOP T1D' website (www.STOPT1Dprogram.org), a comprehensive educational platform designed to promote early detection and management of presymptomatic type 1 diabetes (T1D) among health care providers.
— Dr. Marian Rewers
STOP T1D (Screen TO Prevent Type 1 Diabetes) is an educational initiative that offers Continuing Medical Education (CME) credits. The program has a dual mission: (1) to raise awareness among health care providers (HCPs) and communities about the critical importance of early detection and the severe consequences of delayed diagnosis; and (2) to educate and empower HCPs with the knowledge, competence, and tools necessary for effective screening, timely diagnosis, and age-specific monitoring practices.
The program aims to significantly increase access to screening for pre-clinical T1D in both children and adults. Through evidence-based, cost-effective screening and monitoring programs, STOP T1D is paving the way for universal screening approval, ensuring that every individual is screened and no one faces the adverse consequences of delayed diagnosis.
The Importance of Early Detection
Dr. Marian Rewers, executive director of the Barbara Davis Center for Diabetes, explains: “With the launch of the STOP T1D Program, we are educating health care providers with essential tools and knowledge to detect type 1 diabetes at its earliest stages. This initiative is focused on preventing the severe complications associated with delayed diagnosis and ensuring timely, effective management of the disease. Our goal is to integrate these best practices into routine healthcare, ultimately improving outcomes for patients across the country.”
Key Features of the STOP T1D Website
1. Educational Modules: Eleven modules provide HCPs with in-depth knowledge on presymptomatic T1D.
Topics include:
- Pathophysiology and Natural History of T1D
- Introduction to T1D Screening
- Epidemiology of T1D and Target Populations for Screening
- Screening Methods
- Confirmation of Positive Screening Results
- Results Notification
- Psychological Impact and Engagement
- Monitoring and Managing Islet Autoantibody Positive Patients
- FDA Approved Treatment for Pre-Symptomatic T1D
- Clinical Trials
- Implementing Screening and Monitoring into Healthcare Systems
The first module is accessible to all visitors, offering a preview of the content available upon registration.
2. CME Credits: The program offers Continuing Medical Education (CME) credits to health care providers, supporting their ongoing professional development.
3. Interactive Learning Tools: Designed to engage and enhance understanding, these tools help translate complex medical information into practical, actionable knowledge.
4. Access to Clinical Trials and Latest Research: The platform connects health care providers with up-to-date information on current clinical trials and emerging therapies.
5. Support Resources for Patients and Families: Links and resources are available for individuals and families interested in T1D screening, clinical trials, additional information, support, and joining the STOP T1D Registry.
Health care providers are encouraged to learn more about the STOP T1D Program at: www.STOPT1Dprogram.org
About the Barbara Davis Center for Diabetes
The Barbara Davis Center for Diabetes (BDC) specializes in type 1 diabetes (T1D) research and care for children and adults. It is one of the largest diabetes institutes in the world. The center is part of the University of Colorado School of Medicine and has its dedicated building on the Anschutz Medical Campus in Aurora, Colorado. Clinicians, clinical researchers, and basic biomedical scientists work at the BDC to find the most effective treatment, prevention, and cure for T1D. The center’s faculty teach the medical, physician assistant, nursing, and dental students on campus. Residents and endocrinology fellows train at the center on elective rotations. Basic science faculty members provide mentorship to pre-doctoral students and post-doctoral fellows from around the world. The center was funded by Marvin and Barbara Davis in 1978 and is generously supported by the Children’s Diabetes Foundation (CDF).
