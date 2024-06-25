MBF Appoints Dr. Sara Campbell as Director of Center for Global Nursing Development and Chief Nursing Officer

Sara Campbell, Ph.D.

MBF welcomes Dr. Sara Campbell, bringing extensive experience to lead global healthcare initiatives and advance the organization's mission.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Medical Benevolence Foundation (MBF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Sara Campbell, PhD, as the new Director of the MBF Center for Global Nursing Development and Chief Nursing Officer, effective July 1st, 2024.

Campbell brings a wealth of experience and a distinguished career in nursing education and leadership to MBF. Most recently, she served as the Founding Dean of the Lee University School of Nursing in Cleveland, Tennessee, where she developed and led the program for ten years. During her tenure, she successfully launched BSN and DNP programs and cultivated international partnerships in Mozambique, Kenya, and Indonesia. Her visionary leadership was also pivotal in the planning and construction of a cutting-edge, 41,000-square-foot facility with a state-of-the-art simulation center.

Prior to her work at Lee University, Campbell held the position of Dean at the University of South Carolina Aiken School of Nursing. Her academic journey also includes faculty roles at Illinois State University and the University of Iowa. She earned her PhD from Indiana University, her MS from Illinois State University, and her BSN from Mennonite College of Nursing in Bloomington, Illinois.

Campbell has been recognized throughout her career for her leadership and commitment to excellence. She has successfully navigated program approvals through accrediting bodies, developed innovative curricula, and secured significant funding for nursing education and facilities. Her international work includes disaster response and healthcare missions, highlighting her dedication to global health.

Her commitment to excellence, innovative approach, and compassionate leadership will be invaluable as MBF continues to advance its mission of supporting global nursing and healthcare development.

In a recent conversation with MBF President and CEO E. Andrew Mayo, Dr. Campbell emphasized her leadership philosophy: "Leadership is a gift, and I do not take it lightly. With leadership comes major responsibilities, and the mission requires significant leadership abilities to accomplish the stated goals. My ability to see things in unique ways, often leading to creative and strategic approaches, may be especially beneficial in working with resource-limited programs and ministries.”

MBF eagerly anticipates Sara Campbell's impact on the organization and the communities it serves. Her arrival marks a significant step forward in MBF's mission of supporting global nursing and healthcare development.