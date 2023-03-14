Mission Hospital in Malawi Cut Off by Floods from Community in Aftermath of Tropical Cyclone Freddy

Bridge on the Mulanje-Thyolo Road

Intense rain and flooding left Mulanje Mission Hospital isolated from hundreds of people who need help in Blantyre.

HOUSTON, TX, USA, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mulanje Mission Hospital, a partner with MBF in southern, Malawi, is currently cut off from road access by flooding caused by Tropical Cyclone Freddy. The unusually intense tropical storm dumped 19 inches of rain in only 12 hours.

Dr. Arie Glas, Medical Director of the hospital, reports that the storm left the hospital without electricity and cut off from road access by flooding in the area. Many houses in the area have collapsed, crops washed away, and villagers are missing.

The President of Malawi has declared a state of disaster, with at least 190 confirmed dead across the nation. Hydropower stations have closed, leaving Malawi without electricity other than solar power. Hundreds are injured and require medical care and an undetermined number of people are missing.

Dr. Douglas Lungu, MBF Chief Medical Officer and resident of Malawi, reports that a call has gone out for all owners of Land Rover vehicles to join in the search and rescue for those missing in the aftermath of the storm. He also notes that the storm presents a high risk that the deadly cholera outbreak in Malawi could worsen.

Andrew Mayo, MBF CEO, commented “we are thankful to hear that the Mulanje Mission Hospital itself has survived the storm, but we are urgently praying for rescue of the many who are missing. As the waters subside and access to the hospital by road is restored, we expect many patients will arrive. There will be an immense need to provide supplies to the hospital to keep health services going and to treat the injured.”

If you are interested in helping Mulanje Mission Hospital provide care for those impacted by the storm, you may give at www.mbf.org/give. In the text box on that page, please indicate that your gift is for Mulanje Mission Hospital Tropical Storm Relief.

About MBF

Transforming lives by building sustainable medical ministries in developing countries is our goal – and has been since 1963. MBF is an international Christ-centered organization. MBF builds long-term partnerships to equip church owned medical ministries with business tools and clinical resources that will enable them to meet their community's evolving healthcare needs and share God's good news. Based in Houston, Texas, MBF is a 501(c)(3) organization in the USA.

