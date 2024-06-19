Now Hiring! TBI Announces Job Openings in Middle and West Tennessee

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation seeks interested and qualified candidates for the following open positions.

TBI SPECIAL AGENT CRIMINAL INVESTIGATOR 1 Technology and Innovation Division Criminal Intelligence Unit West Region

This position serves as a full-time Task Force Agent assigned to the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force in Memphis, Tennessee. This position is eligible for a federal overtime reimbursement of $20,757.50 per year and requires residency anywhere within the Western District of Tennessee. This candidate must be able to pass a federal background investigation and obtain a security clearance.

Job Duties: Responsible for conducting criminal investigations, processing crime scenes, and developing prosecutable criminal cases against persons who violate state and federal laws. Conducts interviews, arrests suspects, and may operate surveillance equipment. Maintains regular contact with law enforcement agencies and witnesses to gather intelligence and conduct investigations. Prepares investigative reports to be used by the District Attorney General’s Office and/or U.S. Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

Minimum Qualifications: Education and Experience: Graduation from an accredited college or university with a bachelor’s degree.

Monthly Salary: $5,508 – $8,783 Pay Incentives Above the Minimum: 5% additional for Education/Skills/Knowledge: Graduate Degree or Relevant Certification & Up to 10% for Experience: 2% per year of investigative law enforcement experience

For Additional Information Contact: TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.HR@tbi.tn.gov.

To Apply: Visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at Careers (tn.gov). Apply for job opening 59026 during the application period from June 18th to June 24th, 2024, spanning five business days.

ACCOUNTING TECHNICIAN 1 Fiscal Unit TBI Headquarters Nashville

Job Duties: Responsible for entry of Accounts Payable into the State of TN Accounting System, Edison. Tracking expenses for certain contract payments in Excel spreadsheet for annual reporting. Audit and review vendor invoices, along with TBI’s purchase order and employee confirmations. Opening mail and sorting checks into different revenue categories and using a calculator to create tapes for each category for check deposit each week and separating purchase orders and invoices by employee.

Minimum Qualifications: Education and Experience: Education equivalent to graduation from a standard high school and experience equivalent to two years of full-time clerical accounting or auditing work.

Substitution of Experience for Education: Qualifying full-time clerical accounting or auditing experience may be substituted for the required education on a year-for-year basis. Substitution of Education for Experience: Accounting coursework from an accredited college or technical institute may substitute for the required experience under one of the following conditions: 4.5 quarter hours in accounting or bookkeeping is equivalent to a one-year substitution, 9 quarter hours in accounting or bookkeeping is equivalent to a two-year substitution; 12 quarter hours in accounting or bookkeeping is equivalent to a two and a half year substitution; 15 quarter hours in accounting and bookkeeping is equivalent to a three-year substitution.

Monthly Salary: $3,150 – $4,733

For Additional Information Contact: TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.HR@tbi.tn.gov.

To Apply: Please visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at Careers (tn.gov). Apply on job opening 59041. This position will be posted on June 18– June 24, 2024 for five business days.

