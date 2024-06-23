Bailiwick Selected as a Top Workplace for 9th Consecutive Year
Bailiwick, a leader in professionally managed IT integration solutions, proudly announces its recognition as a Top Workplace for the ninth consecutive year.
"Bailiwick's continued recognition as a Top Workplace underscores our commitment to fostering a strong and inclusive culture," said Bob Marko, President and CEO of Bailiwick. "Since our founding in 1995, our employees have prioritized creating a workplace that thrives on collaboration and mutual respect. Our core values—Trust, Innovation, Consistency, and Knowledge—form the bedrock of our culture and are pivotal to our sustained success. These values not only strengthen our internal community but also solidify the trust and loyalty of our clients."
Marko added, "In today's competitive labor market, this award is a testament to our exceptional team and their dedication. It is especially meaningful given the high caliber of companies also vying for this honor."
About Top Workplaces
The Top Workplaces award honors companies that excel in creating a people-centered workplace culture. It is based entirely on employee feedback from an engagement survey, highlighting organizations that prioritize employee satisfaction and empowerment.
About Bailiwick
Bailiwick is a managed IT services provider that specializes in the deployment of complex, large-scale technology initiatives. As a partner with some the best-known brands in North America, Bailiwick is highly regarded for creative problem solving and developing solutions that accelerate growth and profitability for our clients. Our 25+ year, Fortune 500 client relationships are founded on consistent care, quality, and urgency. For more information visit www.bailiwick.com.
