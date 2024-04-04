Bailiwick Launches Keyless Digital Access Initiative to Serve Clients Needing Enhanced Security and Loss Prevention
The launch of our keyless digital access solution marks a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to provide our clients with the highest levels of security and convenience”MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bailiwick, a leader in providing professionally managed technology-based integration solutions, announced today that the Company has launched a keyless digital access solution to aid clients who want to increase their loss prevention and security protection initiatives. This new initiative is designed for clients seeking advanced security measures and enhanced loss prevention capabilities. According to the US Chamber of Commerce, businesses lost nearly $100 billion dollars due to theft in 2022.
Bailiwick’s keyless digital access solution eliminates the reliance on physical keys by introducing an encrypted cloud-based user interface accessed via smart devices to open and close digital locks. Clients will benefit from a seamless and secure access experience, with the ability to manage and monitor access permissions remotely through a user-friendly interface.
"At Bailiwick, we are committed to staying at the forefront of innovation in security solutions," said Bob Marko, President, and CEO of Bailiwick. "The launch of our keyless digital access solution marks a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to provide our clients with the highest levels of security and convenience. By harnessing the power of digital technology, we are empowering businesses to safeguard their assets more effectively and mitigate the risk of unauthorized access."
The adoption of keyless digital access provides numerous benefits over traditional lock-and-key systems. Some of those benefits include:
• Real-time Monitoring and Reporting: Clients can monitor access activity in real-time and receive instant alerts for any unauthorized attempts, enabling swift response and intervention to mitigate potential security breaches.
• Seamless Integration: The system seamlessly integrates with existing security infrastructure, making it easy for clients to transition to a keyless access solution without disrupting their operations.
• Enhanced Analytics: Built-in analytics provide valuable insights into access patterns and trends, enabling clients to optimize resource allocation and enhance overall security posture.
• Elimination of Key Management Hassles: Physical keys are often lost, duplicated, and in some cases require an expensive re-key of locks when there is employee turnover. With keyless access control, credentials can be easily revoked or reissued, ensuring greater control over who has access to specific areas.
• Customized Access Control: Keyless access solutions offer flexible control, enabling businesses to assign specific permissions to individuals or groups based on roles, time schedules, and other criteria. Temporary access codes can be generated for contractors, visitors, or employees on a short-term basis, enhancing flexibility without compromising security.
The new loss prevention and security solution will be formally kicked off during a Bailiwick sponsored event entitled: PROTECTION WITHOUT FRICTION: Safeguarding Security, Simplifying Experience. The event is taking place in Las Vegas, April 10th from 10:00am to 11:am PST. People interested in attending this event or watching it via live stream can visit https://events.bailiwick.com/iscwest/ to register.
About Bailiwick
Bailiwick is a managed IT services provider that specializes in the deployment of complex, large-scale technology initiatives. As a partner with some the best-known brands in North America, Bailiwick is highly regarded for creative problem solving and developing solutions that accelerate growth and profitability for our clients. Our 25+ year, Fortune 500 client relationships are founded on consistent care, quality, and urgency. For more information visit www.bailiwick.com.
Bobbie Cummins
Bailiwick
+1 952-559-3936
bcummins@bailiwick.com
