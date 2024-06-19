Court News ...

Amended Pilot Program for the Designation of Secure Leave Periods by Lawyers

The Supreme Court has amended the pilot program that permits lawyers to designate secure leave periods. The order extends the current Pilot for the calendar years of 2025 and 2026, increases the number of weeks a lawyer may designate for secure leave from three to four weeks, and permits leave be requested at least sixty days, rather than ninety days, in advance of the secure leave period. Word and .pdf versions of the family and probate court forms are available on the Court Forms page of the Judicial Branch website at https://www.sccourts.org/forms/.