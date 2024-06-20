New Podcast Produced by Kids for Kids Covers Curiosity, Compassion, and The Importance of Listening
Exciting new “Wild Interest” episodes drop this month, including interviews with banjo master and Brooklyn Folk Festival founder Eli Smith, and Sean Michael.NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- –"Wild Interest" is the new podcast created entirely by kids, for kids, committed to fostering healthy mental development in children and listeners of all ages. In a word where visual media is omnipresent, “Wild Interest” is focused on the vital importance of auditory content consumption in our overloaded media landscape. “Wild Interest” believes audio storytelling has a profound power to nurture young minds. By allowing kids and tweens to be the storytellers and guides, the show brings forward children’s inherent curiosity and provides a space for active listening that fuels empathy and imagination.
Exciting new “Wild Interest” episodes drop this month, including interviews with banjo master and Brooklyn Folk Festival founder Eli Smith, and Sean Michael, who’s helping protect elephants as Director of Communications at the David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust in Kenya. Avid listeners will enjoy new installments of recurring segments including jokes, riddles, and touching multi-generational story-sharing with “Grandparent Stories.”
For parents, "Wild Interest" provides a wholesome alternative to video-based children’s entertainment, emphasizing the importance of auditory engagement in early psychological development. Those looking for alternatives to typical kids’ podcasts will love how the show’s topics inspire their children and become the jumping-off point for scintillating dinner table conversation, inquisitive queries, and maybe even the inspiration for kids to record and send a DIY segment of their own!
“Wild Interest” invites curious young listeners aged 8-12 to explore diverse experiences, with original, engaging content that fosters empathy, cultivates emotional intelligence, and sparks the imagination. “Whether you’re a kid or not this is a fantastically entertaining and engrossing podcast,” said one enthusiastic listener. “The kids are a classic duo — an older sister and younger brother and they each dive deep into their topics with interviews and great research. This is a serious podcast born from the brains and hearts of some awesome kids. Perfect fodder for all ages who have an omnivorous brain. Listen!”
In each engaging episode, your young hosts interview guests and share personal stories that expose listeners to new perspectives and interests. “Wild Interest” foregrounds the deep natural curiosity and wonder of childhood, with segments ranging from inspirational, to educational, to laugh-out-loud funny. From science experiments to cultural traditions, no topic is off-limits as long as it sparks joy, wonder, and compassionate understanding across backgrounds.
Host Evan raves “Our podcast is actually good for you! It’s "brain broccoli," not "brain candy!" Sister Nichole adds “What makes us different is that we emphasize positive emotions like joy and curiosity. Our music is calm, and our segments are thoughtful. We want to leave kids feeling recharged instead of overstimulated.”
Since its launch in February 2024, "Wild Interest" has garnered praise from parents and educators alike for its engaging and educational content. "My daughter has become more inquisitive and eager to learn about different cultures since listening to 'Wild Interest,'" shared one parent. "The podcast has opened her eyes to the joys and curiosities we all share, regardless of our backgrounds."
"As a parent, I love that 'Wild Interest' engages my son's imagination without the passive overconsumption of videos," another parent remarked. "The audio storytelling nurtures his curiosity and lets his mind actively visualize the diverse experiences shared. He feels calm and energized after listening, not wired like from too much screen time."
With new episodes released monthly, "Wild Interest" promises to captivate young minds with its unique blend of entertainment, education, and music. Parents who find themselves searching for “family podcast for kids, podcast for kids about animals, best kids’ podcasts, tween podcasts, best podcast for car trips,” or even “mystery kids podcasts” are encouraged to tune in and join the "Wild Interest" adventure.
For more information about "Wild Interest" or to listen to the latest episodes, please visit www.wildinterest.com or subscribe on your favorite podcast platform.
About "Wild Interest"
Created and hosted entirely by kids, each episode is unique. The topics change each month: Our hosts and contributors let their curiosity guide them. What’s a leap year? How do refrigerators work? What’s it like to play in the NFL? Could Mothman be real? What’s up with Bigfoot? Experts are interviewed, primary sources are checked, cross-checked, and fact-checked, original music is composed, sounds are captured, and an episode is born.
Wild Interest celebrates the wisdom, curiosity, and insight of children and provides a platform for kids to learn, share, and create together. While adults assist with the technical details, the show is entirely kid-created.
JONATHAN PRIVAT
WILD INTEREST
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok