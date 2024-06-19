Submit Release
From Injustice to Inspiration: Rosso Films International Documentaries Showcase Courage Amidst Adversity

Rosso Films International

Stefano Da Fre, President of Rosso Films International

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stefano Da Fre, President of Rosso Films International and acclaimed Director of 'Stolen Dough', 'The Day I Had To Grow Up', and 'The Girl Who Cannot Speak', continues to make waves with his compelling documentaries that illuminate the unwavering power of the individual against formidable challenges.

"Each of my films serves as a testament to the indomitable human spirit," remarked Stefano Da Fre. "They confront issues such as corporate greed, political crimes, and sexual assault, showcasing how one person can stand defiant and make a profound impact."

"The Girl Who Cannot Speak"

(https://www.thegirlwhocannotspeak.com ) is an emotionally resonant documentary that intimately follows the true stories of five women who have bravely faced sexual abuse. Through candid interviews with women from diverse backgrounds, ages, and walks of life, the film cultivates a level of sincerity and trust that is nothing short of remarkable.

Watch the trailer: https://vimeo.com/318849344 | Watch Interview From NBC‘s Meet The Press Film Festival

( https://www.msnbc.com/andrea-mitchell-reports/watch/-the-girl-who-cannot-speak-filmmakers-assault-survivor-speak-on-metoo-movement-1342865475532 )

"The Day I Had To Grow Up" [(thedaydocumentary.com)] chronicles the rise of youth activism in America, featuring six passionate activists and the pivotal events that have shaped their political journeys. From the aftermath of the Parkland shooting to advocacy for Black Lives Matter, student debt reform, gender equality, and climate activism, this documentary captures the spirit of a new generation driving change.

Watch the trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qB8W0AXLTq0

"Stolen Dough"

( https://www.stolendough.com ) unveils the gripping saga of Anthony Mongiello, a young Italian American who invented Stuffed Crust Pizza at the age of 18, only to have his patent stolen by Pizza Hut. This compelling tale of resilience unfolds through the lens of a staggering one-billion-dollar lawsuit, highlighting the relentless pursuit of justice against corporate power.

Watch the trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aNOhEydH3uE

About Rosso Films International:

Rosso Films International is a distinguished global film production company with headquarters in New York City, USA, and Montreal, Canada. Known for its impactful collaborations with NBC Universal, MSNBC, Peacock.com, and esteemed advertising clients such as Microsoft and IBM, Rosso Films International continues to push boundaries in storytelling that sparks meaningful conversations and drives societal change.

For media inquiries, interviews, or further information, please contact

Mark L. Goldman
Goldman McCormick PR, INC
+1 5166390988
markgoldman73@gmail.com

