HIP-HOP EDUCATION CENTER TEAMS UP WITH MAYSLES DOCUMENTARY CENTER FOR CURATED HIP-HOP FILM SERIES

The Hip-Hop Education Center is proud to partner with Maysles Documentary Center for the launch of “Made You Look: H2O (Hip-Hop Odyssey) Film Series”

NEW YORK, NY, USA, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Hip-Hop Education Center (HHEC) is proud to announce a partnership with Maysles Documentary Center for the culmination of its 50 For 50 Series and the launch of a new series titled “Made You Look: H2O (Hip-Hop Odyssey) Film Series,” supported by the Creative Engagement Grant from the Lower Manhattan Cultural Council, New York City Department of Cultural Affairs (DCLA) in partnership with the City Council, New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature, and the Upper Manhattan Empowerment Zone (UMEZ).

This collaboration reflects HHEC's ongoing commitment to celebrating and preserving Hip-Hop culture through innovative programming and partnerships. With its roots in overcoming barriers and fostering equity, this new film series continues to honor the vibrant legacy of Hip-Hop and its profound impact on society.

The new series will continue the tradition of collaborating with esteemed institutions to highlight the finest films from the H2O Collection and also induct new ones. In addition to Maysles Documentary Center, H2O is teaming up with The Arab Film and Media Institute, ImageNation, The Hip Hop Museum, Grammy Museum, Black Film Festival of New Orleans, and Massachusetts Hip-Hop Archives to close out the 50 For 50 Film Series launched in celebration of Hip-Hop’s 50th anniversary.

The carefully curated compelling lineup of films include “Hip-Hop and The Internet” by Marguerite de Bourgoing, “Sticker Movie” by Sha-Risse R. Smith and Will Deloney, “Forbidden Rebel” and “167th St./Bronx ’83” by Robert Harris, “May The Lord Watch: The Little Brother Story” by Holland Randolph Gallagher, “Life or Death: the Silky Slim Story” co-directed by Arthur “Silky Slim” Reed and Gerald Barclay, and a special screening of “Slingshot Hip Hop” by Jacqueline Reem Salloum. More to be announced.

Past collaborations include partnerships with the Academy for Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, Museum of the Moving Image, The Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture, Third World Newsreel, Fist Up Film Festival, Lincoln Center, and Hip Hop Cinefest.

About the Hip-Hop Education Center: The Hip-Hop Education Center is a pioneering organization dedicated to advancing equity and social justice through Hip-Hop culture, media, and education. Over the years, HHEC has partnered with numerous filmmakers, non-profit organizations, cultural institutions, and educational entities to screen films that celebrate the rich history and influence of Hip-Hop. The H2O Collection, the largest archive of Hip-Hop films, is preserved at the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture and continues to serve as a vital resource for research and education.

The new “Made You Look: H2O (Hip-Hop Odyssey) Film Series” aims to further this mission by showcasing a diverse array of films that highlight the global impact of Hip-Hop culture. The series will include insightful panel discussions, workshops, and interactive sessions with renowned artists and industry leaders, providing unique opportunities for audiences to engage with the art form.

About the Maysles Documentary Center: The Maysles Documentary Center, located in Harlem, is dedicated to the exhibition and production of documentary films that inspire dialogue and social change. Their collaboration with HHEC represents a shared commitment to using film as a medium to elevate cultural understanding and promote social justice.