Lydonia Named to Inc.’s Annual List of Best Workplaces for 2024

Lydonia - Bringing AI to Life Lydonia named to Inc. Best Workplaces 2024

WESTWOOD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lydonia has been named to Inc.’s annual Best Workplaces list. The list is the result of a comprehensive measurement of American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company cultures.

Founded in 2019, Lydonia is renowned for its innovative AI-powered business solutions. Headquartered in Westwood, Massachusetts, Lydonia has rapidly emerged as a leading provider of AI-powered data, security, and automation solutions. The company’s commitment to fostering a dynamic and inclusive workplace culture has been pivotal to its success and growth.

After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected 543 honorees this year. Each company that was nominated took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. The organization’s benefits were also audited to determine overall score and ranking.

“At Lydonia, our strength lies in our people. Our team’s dedication and passion for innovation drive our rapid growth and success,” said Kevin Scannell, Founder & CEO of Lydonia. “We take immense pride in the supportive and dynamic environment we have built—one that values excellence and growth while prioritizing the well-being and development of our employees. This recognition from Inc. reflects the hard work and commitment of our entire team in serving our customers and partners and ensuring their success.”

“Each year, Inc.’s Best Workplaces program recognizes the very best in terms of companies that have fostered a truly amazing culture,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Mike Hofman. “We use hard metrics and data as well as qualitative measures for judging in order to find the very best—and we’re proud that the program is highly selective.”

About Lydonia

Lydonia is a leading provider of AI-powered business solutions. We partner with customers to channel the combined force of AI, Automation, and Data to help them analyze, automate, simplify, and innovate. This seamless integration creates advanced solutions that activate insights and transform operations, so customers can capitalize on their most valuable assets: people, time, and data. Our comprehensive suite of AI-driven capabilities streamlines processes, reduces manual effort, and increases productivity. Visit www.lydoniatech.com to learn how you can unlock innovation, improve decision-making, mitigate risk, and accelerate revenue to drive superior customer and employee experiences.

About Inc. Media

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.

