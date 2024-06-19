BOOTHBAY HARBOR, MAINE, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- James C Thompson's new American Revolutions Series tells the Untold Story of How America Became What It Is Today

What we are taught about our history and heritage shapes how we see ourselves and the world around us. It is not surprising, therefore, that individuals who “interpret” American history are more likely to create useful narratives than report what actually happened. In James C Thompson's American Revolution Series, Mr. Thompson removes the political shading from three American Revolutions and explains how they shaped the nation and its people and transformed both into what they are today.

The first book in the series, The First Revolutions in the Minds of the People, provides a fully documented account of what took place during the ten-year insurgency that preceded the War for American Independence. By correcting politicized accounts created by “progressive” historians in the early and mid-20th century, Mr. Thompson has, in effect, produced a new American history—one that re-establishes America’s heritage in Liberty and public right. While doing this, Mr. Thompson also corrects the record in respect to the American patriots’ understanding of John Locke and debunks the 20th century claim that their views were shaped by Nicolo Machiavelli.

Relying on extensive research, which he carefully documents, and presenting in a flowing style of storytelling, Mr. Thompson explains how the prophecy Alexis de Tocqueville made in 1840 came true. Oddly enough, until this series, those who have managed America’s history and heritage have virtually ignored the degeneration of America’s enlightened majoritarian system, in which government was “of, by, and for the people,” into a benevolent tyranny where Tocquevillean shepherds manage an obedient flock of citizens.

James C Thompson explains that the American Revolution and the War for American Independence were early steps in this transformation and that in this evolutionary process, power consolidated in the hands of an ideologically homogenous and increasingly incompetent hierarchy. By elucidating the key characteristics of each American Revolution, Mr. Thompson shows his readers how adversarial politics has undermined the majoritarian system America’s enlightened founding father implemented in 1787.

According to the author, "My history is a 21st-century history. It does something that the men and women who wrote and normalized the humanist history of the 20th century did not do: it exposes their political motives and the unintended consequences of their ideas. This has always been a no-no for establishment scholars."

The first two book in the American Revolutions Series are now available on Amazon.

About the Author

James C Thompson grew up in Wilmington, Delaware. He attended the University of Virginia where he obtained undergraduate and graduate degrees in Philosophy. While teaching Philosophy, Religion, and Ethics, in Western Civilization at Strayer University in Alexandria, Virginia, he deepened his understanding of how Philosophy shapes History.

He has written several forensic histories about what once happened in America. They include The Birth of Virginia's Aristocracy (2009), The Dubious Achievement of the First Continental Congress (2011), George Washington's Mulatto Man: Who Was Billy Lee? (2015), Thomas Jefferson's Entitlement – Paris 1785 (2014), and Background Notes on Thomas Jefferson's Entitlement (2015).

The first and second books in the American Revolutions Series were published in the winter and spring of 2024. The third volume is being prepared for publication in the fall of 2024. Mr. Thompson is currently finishing the fourth volume in his series. It will be published in the spring of 2025.