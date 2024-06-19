Acute Ischemic Stroke Market to Show Remarkable Growth Trends from 2024 to 2034, DelveInsight Reports

Acute Ischemic Stroke Market

DelveInsight’s Acute Ischemic Stroke Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

The Acute Ischemic Stroke market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Acute Ischemic Stroke pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Acute Ischemic Stroke market dynamics.

DelveInsight’s “Acute Ischemic Stroke Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Acute Ischemic Stroke, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Acute Ischemic Stroke market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Acute Ischemic Stroke Market Report:

The Acute Ischemic Stroke market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

In 2022, the market size of acute ischemic stroke (AIS) in the US was approximately USD 787.5 million, and it is expected to grow by 2034.

In the EU4 countries and the UK, Germany led with the highest market size, totaling nearly USD 147.5 million in 2022, followed by the UK with approximately USD 77.1 million in the same year.

According to DelveInsight's analysis, in 2022, the total number of new cases of acute ischemic stroke (AIS) was approximately 1,608,975 in the 7 Major Markets (7MM). These numbers are expected to rise in the forecast period from 2023 to 2034.

In 2022, the United States reported the highest number of acute ischemic stroke (AIS) cases among the 7 Major Markets (7MM), totaling about 738,420 cases, while the EU4 countries (France, Germany, Italy, Spain) and the UK accounted for approximately 636,693 cases.

In 2022, assessments indicated that nearly 368,471 males and 369,948 females in the US were affected by acute ischemic stroke (AIS). These numbers are projected to rise in the forecast period from 2023 to 2034.

In the EU4 countries and the UK, the age group of 75-84 years had the highest number of acute ischemic stroke (AIS) cases, making up approximately 31% of the total cases in 2022. In contrast, the age group of 0-64 years accounted for the fewest cases, totaling 22%.

Key Acute Ischemic Stroke Companies: Athersys/Healios K.K., Bristol-Myers Squibb, Lumosa Therapeutics, Abbvie, and others

Key Acute Ischemic Stroke Therapies: Nerinetide, Invimestrocel (HLCM051), MultiStem, BMS986177, LT-3001, Elezanumab, and others

According to analysts at DelveInsight, in 2022, approximately 368,471 males and 369,948 females in the US were diagnosed with acute ischemic stroke (AIS).

The Acute Ischemic Stroke epidemiology based on gender analyzed that men are at higher risk for Acute Ischemic Stroke than women

Acute Ischemic Stroke Overview

Acute ischemic stroke is a medical condition characterized by a sudden interruption in blood flow to a part of the brain, leading to a lack of oxygen and nutrients. This interruption is usually caused by a blockage in an artery supplying blood to the brain, such as a blood clot or atherosclerotic plaque.

Acute Ischemic Stroke Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Acute Ischemic Stroke Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Acute Ischemic Stroke market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Acute Ischemic Stroke

Prevalent Cases of Acute Ischemic Stroke by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Acute Ischemic Stroke

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Acute Ischemic Stroke

Acute Ischemic Stroke Market

The dynamics of the Acute Ischemic Stroke market are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the expected launch of emerging therapies and others during the forecasted period 2020-2034.

Acute Ischemic Stroke Therapies and Key Companies

Nerinetide: NoNO

Invimestrocel (HLCM051): Athersys/Healios K.K.

BMS986177: Bristol-Myers Squibb

LT-3001: Lumosa Therapeutics

Elezanumab: Abbvie

MultiStem: Athersys/Healios K.K.

Acute Ischemic Stroke Market Strengths

Improved knowledge of stroke pathophysiology, awareness of symptoms, and developments in acute stroke care in the last two decades

The availability of national registries allows the investigation of trends in patient management and clinical development

Various organizations are focusing on research and development for novel therapies

Robust pipeline consisting of candidates with the potential to address the unmet need of AIS patients

Acute Ischemic Stroke Market Barriers

Development of stem cell therapies and newer thrombolytic agents with a shorter half-life, and rapid onset of action, might be safe and effective for AIS patients giving pharma players wide opportunities

The high incidence and increasing awareness would lead to higher revenue in future

No neuroprotective agents have yet been approved to protect brain cells at risk due to acute trauma, allowing pharma giants to explore this area

Scope of the Acute Ischemic Stroke Market Report

Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Acute Ischemic Stroke Companies: Athersys/Healios K.K., Bristol-Myers Squibb, Lumosa Therapeutics, Abbvie, and others

Key Acute Ischemic Stroke Therapies: Nerinetide, Invimestrocel (HLCM051), MultiStem, BMS986177, LT-3001, Elezanumab, and others

Acute Ischemic Stroke Therapeutic Assessment: Acute Ischemic Stroke current marketed and Acute Ischemic Stroke emerging therapies

Acute Ischemic Stroke Market Dynamics: Acute Ischemic Stroke market drivers and barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Acute Ischemic Stroke Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Acute Ischemic Stroke Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Acute Ischemic Stroke

3. SWOT analysis of Acute Ischemic Stroke

4. Acute Ischemic Stroke Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Acute Ischemic Stroke Market Overview at a Glance

6. Acute Ischemic Stroke Disease Background and Overview

7. Acute Ischemic Stroke Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Acute Ischemic Stroke

9. Acute Ischemic Stroke Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Acute Ischemic Stroke Unmet Needs

11. Acute Ischemic Stroke Emerging Therapies

12. Acute Ischemic Stroke Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Acute Ischemic Stroke Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Acute Ischemic Stroke Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Acute Ischemic Stroke Market drivers

16. Acute Ischemic Stroke Market barriers

17. Acute Ischemic Stroke Appendix

18. Acute Ischemic Stroke Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

