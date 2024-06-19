Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Market 2034: Epidemiology Trends, Innovative Therapies, Regulatory Approvals by DelveInsight

Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Market

DelveInsight’s Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

The Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma market dynamics.

DelveInsight’s “Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

The Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma market report covers emerging drugs, current treatment practices, market share of the individual therapies, and current & forecasted market size from 2020 to 2034. It also evaluates the current treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers & barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assess the underlying potential of the market.

Some of the key facts of the Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Market Report:

The Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

In April 2024, Rituxan (rituximab) is a prescribed medication used to treat various blood cancers, autoimmune disorders, and inflammatory conditions. These include follicular lymphoma (FL), non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma (NHL), diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), Burkitt lymphoma (BL), Burkitt-like lymphoma (BLL), mature B-cell acute leukemia (B-AL), chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), rheumatoid arthritis (RA), granulomatosis with polyangiitis (GPA), microscopic polyangiitis (MPA), and pemphigus vulgaris (PV). RITUXAN HYCELA (rituximab and hyaluronidase human) injection combines rituximab with Halozyme’s hyaluronidase human ENHANZE technology and is approved for treating adults with previously untreated or relapsed/refractory FL, previously untreated DLBCL, and both previously untreated and treated CLL.

In March 2024, Lantern Pharma has initiated dosing for two participants in a Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial of LP-284, an experimental drug intended for patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma (NHL). LP-284, a novel small molecule, operates through a synthetically lethal mechanism targeting cancer cells that possess mutations in DNA damage repair pathways, aiming to eradicate them.

According to Cancer Australia data non-hodgkin lymphoma makes up approximately 90% of lymphoma cases in Australia. In 2018, there were 6,438 new cases of lymphoma diagnosed in Australia (3,735 males and 2,702females)

As per the Globocan 2020 data there were 5,431 new cases of non-hodgkin lymphoma in South Korea, 1,099 new cases in Singapore, and 851 cases in New Zealand

According to the Hong Kong Cancer Registry, a total of 1,020 new non-hodgkin lymphoma cases were diagnosed in Hong Kong in 2019. Of these new non-hodgkin lymphoma cases, 589 were diagnosed in males, and 431 in females

Findings from a registry study presented at the ESMO Asia Virtual Congress 2020identified 486 cases; across all subtypes of T-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, the median patient age was 57 (range, 19-89) years, about 60% of patients were men and had B-symptoms

Key Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Companies: MEI Pharma, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca, Kartos Therapeutics, Dizal Pharmaceuticals, Nordic Nanovector, Roche, Eli Lilly, Janssen, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Rafael Pharmaceuticals, AbbVie, ADC Therapeutics, Genetech, Tessa Therapeutics, Bristol Myers Squibb, Nanjing Yoko Biomedical, Nektar Therapeutics, Loxo Oncology, Debiopharm, CarsGen Therapeutics, Angiocrine Bioscience, Bio-thera solutions, HUTCHMED, Epizyme, MEI Pharma, Mustang Bio, Autous, Scopus Biopharma, Allogene Therapeutics, TG Therapeutics, AI therapeutics, and others

Key Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Therapies: Zandelisib, Odronextamab, AZD4573, Navtemadlin, Golidocitinib, Betalutin, and others

Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Overview

Non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) is a type of cancer that originates in the lymphatic system, which is part of the body's immune system. It involves the abnormal growth of lymphocytes, a type of white blood cell, and typically manifests as tumors in lymph nodes or other lymphatic tissues. Unlike Hodgkin lymphoma, another type of lymphoma, NHL does not include Reed-Sternberg cells and encompasses a diverse group of lymphomas with various characteristics and behaviors.

Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Market

The dynamics of the Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma market are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the expected launch of emerging therapies and others during the forecasted period 2020-2034.

Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma

Prevalent Cases of Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma

Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Therapies and Key Companies

Zandelisib: MEI Pharma

Odronextamab: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

AZD4573: AstraZeneca

Navtemadlin: Kartos Therapeutics

Golidocitinib: Dizal Pharmaceuticals

Betalutin: Nordic Nanovector

Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Market Strengths

Premium-price agents with superior efficacy such as CAR-T cell therapies and kinase inhibitors are expected to dominate the NHL market

Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Market Barriers

Currently limited treatment options available for relapsed and refractory cases in B-cell Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma

Label expansions of current therapies in Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma subtypes

Scope of the Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Market Report

Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Companies: MEI Pharma, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca, Kartos Therapeutics, Dizal Pharmaceuticals, Nordic Nanovector, Roche, Eli Lilly, Janssen, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Rafael Pharmaceuticals, AbbVie, ADC Therapeutics, Genetech, Tessa Therapeutics, Bristol Myers Squibb, Nanjing Yoko Biomedical, Nektar Therapeutics, Loxo Oncology, Debiopharm, CarsGen Therapeutics, Angiocrine Bioscience, Bio-thera solutions, HUTCHMED, Epizyme, MEI Pharma, Mustang Bio, Autous, Scopus Biopharma, Allogene Therapeutics, TG Therapeutics, AI therapeutics, and others

Key Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Therapies: Zandelisib, Odronextamab, AZD4573, Navtemadlin, Golidocitinib, Betalutin, and others

Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Therapeutic Assessment: Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma current marketed and Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma emerging therapies

Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Market Dynamics: Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma market drivers and Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Market Access and Reimbursement

