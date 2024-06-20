New Swim Brand Love Below Water Offers Style and Sustainability
MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ethical Apparel Group has launched a new brand of women’s swimwear called Love Below Water which aims to demonstrate transparent responsibility in its manufacturing and human supply chain. According to founder Wilson Kello, the brand’s purpose is to meet the needs of an emerging consumer who demands both style and demonstrable sustainability.
Ethical Apparel Group takes an array of measures to lessen Love Below Water’s environmental impact. The company uses nearshore production, meaning the garments are sewn geographically near the intended markets. Love Below Water is made in the Dominican Republic by employees who are paid a living wage in a facility certified safe and fair by multiple globally recognized third parties. The new collection is made with 100% recycled Italian nylon made using a low-carbon process that regenerates polluting ocean waste. The packaging is recyclable and minimal, and the company intentionally sews only as many pieces as they believe they can sell to curtail waste.
Love Below Water’s debut line is focused on core styles, durable fabrics, and tonal colors of the sand and sea—a style the company refers to as “elevated basics.” The line features bikinis, bottoms, one pieces and a few zip-up paddle suits. The designs are focused on a range of coverages, with tie-back options, asymmetrical pieces and cutouts, and multiple different bodies with coordinating prints and colors. Made with people who identify as women in mind, the brand’s target audience is 22-55. Founder Kello remarks, “We’re made for a mindset more than an age range. If you agree with our philosophy and like affordable swimwear that fits in sun and surf, you’ll like Love Below Water.”
Kello has been in apparel since 2001, from boutique streetwear to mass market women’s lingerie and swim, where he created several brands. He says, “I was determined not to go back to apparel until I could use fashion’s storytelling power to tell the truth of a responsible brand, and communicate why that’s so important right now.” Kello goes on to say, “Love Below Water exists to prove we can do fashion better. And if it turns out we can’t, it will be important to have learned that lesson.”
Ethical Apparel Group created Love Below Water primarily as a direct-to-consumer e-commerce lifestyle brand. The company envisions 70% or more of total sales volume occurring online, with the remainder coming from other major online marketplaces, and strategic brick and mortar retail establishments. The company markets its lifestyle content through all major digital platforms.
About Love Below Water
Love Below Water is a new women’s swimwear brand focused on transparent responsibility to people and planet. The company believes it can leverage the storytelling power of fashion to create value grounded in reality: sustainable sourcing, transparent manufacturing, fair wages and ethical labor, nearshore supply chains and real support of communities in the countries of origin. The brand is named Love Below Water both as a nod to the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, and to draw attention to the importance of healthy oceans and healthy drinking water for humans. Love Below Water has pledged 5% of revenue to drinking water purification programs in the Dominican Republic where the suits are made. Founder Wilson Kello says, “We are dedicated to people, planet, reduced waste, and our future. As we grow, we plan to add more year-round active styles, and then introduce our next ethical brands.”
For more information, visit Love Below Water.
JONATHAN PRIVAT
Ethical Apparel Group takes an array of measures to lessen Love Below Water’s environmental impact. The company uses nearshore production, meaning the garments are sewn geographically near the intended markets. Love Below Water is made in the Dominican Republic by employees who are paid a living wage in a facility certified safe and fair by multiple globally recognized third parties. The new collection is made with 100% recycled Italian nylon made using a low-carbon process that regenerates polluting ocean waste. The packaging is recyclable and minimal, and the company intentionally sews only as many pieces as they believe they can sell to curtail waste.
Love Below Water’s debut line is focused on core styles, durable fabrics, and tonal colors of the sand and sea—a style the company refers to as “elevated basics.” The line features bikinis, bottoms, one pieces and a few zip-up paddle suits. The designs are focused on a range of coverages, with tie-back options, asymmetrical pieces and cutouts, and multiple different bodies with coordinating prints and colors. Made with people who identify as women in mind, the brand’s target audience is 22-55. Founder Kello remarks, “We’re made for a mindset more than an age range. If you agree with our philosophy and like affordable swimwear that fits in sun and surf, you’ll like Love Below Water.”
Kello has been in apparel since 2001, from boutique streetwear to mass market women’s lingerie and swim, where he created several brands. He says, “I was determined not to go back to apparel until I could use fashion’s storytelling power to tell the truth of a responsible brand, and communicate why that’s so important right now.” Kello goes on to say, “Love Below Water exists to prove we can do fashion better. And if it turns out we can’t, it will be important to have learned that lesson.”
Ethical Apparel Group created Love Below Water primarily as a direct-to-consumer e-commerce lifestyle brand. The company envisions 70% or more of total sales volume occurring online, with the remainder coming from other major online marketplaces, and strategic brick and mortar retail establishments. The company markets its lifestyle content through all major digital platforms.
About Love Below Water
Love Below Water is a new women’s swimwear brand focused on transparent responsibility to people and planet. The company believes it can leverage the storytelling power of fashion to create value grounded in reality: sustainable sourcing, transparent manufacturing, fair wages and ethical labor, nearshore supply chains and real support of communities in the countries of origin. The brand is named Love Below Water both as a nod to the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, and to draw attention to the importance of healthy oceans and healthy drinking water for humans. Love Below Water has pledged 5% of revenue to drinking water purification programs in the Dominican Republic where the suits are made. Founder Wilson Kello says, “We are dedicated to people, planet, reduced waste, and our future. As we grow, we plan to add more year-round active styles, and then introduce our next ethical brands.”
For more information, visit Love Below Water.
JONATHAN PRIVAT
1 MEDIA STUDIO
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Love Below Water: Elevate Your Summer Style with Sustainable Swimwear