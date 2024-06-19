Atherosclerosis Market to Witness Upsurge in Growth During the Forecast Period (2024-2034), Examine DelveInsight

Atherosclerosis Market

DelveInsight’s “Atherosclerosis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Atherosclerosis, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Atherosclerosis market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Atherosclerosis Market Report:

The Atherosclerosis market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

In June 2023, The US FDA authorized LODOCO (0.5 mg colchicine tablets) as the initial anti-inflammatory cardiovascular treatment proven to lower the risk of cardiovascular death in adult patients with confirmed atherosclerotic disease.

The analysis indicated that approximately 610,000 deaths occur annually in the US due to heart disease. Furthermore, it was noted that about 75% of acute myocardial infarctions in the US are caused by plaque rupture.

During the analysis, it was noted that in high-income countries, the typical age-specific prevalence of peripheral artery disease (PAD) varies from around 5% among individuals aged 40 to 49 years to 13% among those aged 70 to 79 years.

Key Atherosclerosis Companies: Silence Therapeutics, Novartis, Esperion Therapeutics, Agepha Pharma, CSL Behring, Novartis, Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Amgen, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., NewAmsterdam Pharma, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, AstraZeneca, Zhejiang Genfleet Therapeutics Co., Ltd., Silence Therapeutics plc, and others

Key Atherosclerosis Therapies: Zerlasiran, LEQVIO (inclisiran), NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid), LODOCO (colchicine, 0.5 mg tablets), CSL300, Inclisiran, Ertugliflozin, Olpasiran, Olezarsen, Obicetrapib, Tetrahydrobiopterin, MEDI6570, GFH312, SLN360, and others

The Atherosclerosis market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Atherosclerosis pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Atherosclerosis market dynamics.

Atherosclerosis Overview

Atherosclerosis is a medical condition characterized by the buildup of plaque (consisting of fats, cholesterol, calcium, and other substances) inside arteries. This buildup thickens and stiffens the artery walls, narrowing the space through which blood can flow. Atherosclerosis is a progressive disease that can lead to various cardiovascular complications, including heart attacks, strokes, and peripheral artery disease.

Atherosclerosis Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Atherosclerosis Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Atherosclerosis market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Atherosclerosis

Prevalent Cases of Atherosclerosis by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Atherosclerosis

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Atherosclerosis

Atherosclerosis Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Atherosclerosis market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Atherosclerosis market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Atherosclerosis Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Atherosclerosis Therapies and Key Companies

Zerlasiran: Silence Therapeutics

LEQVIO (inclisiran): Novartis

NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid): Esperion Therapeutics

LODOCO (colchicine, 0.5 mg tablets): Agepha Pharma

CSL300: CSL Behring

Inclisiran: Novartis Pharmaceuticals

Ertugliflozin: Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC

Olpasiran: Amgen

Olezarsen: Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Obicetrapib: NewAmsterdam Pharma

Tetrahydrobiopterin: BioMarin Pharmaceutical

MEDI6570: AstraZeneca

GFH312: Zhejiang Genfleet Therapeutics Co., Ltd.

SLN360: Silence Therapeutics plc

Scope of the Atherosclerosis Market Report

Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Atherosclerosis Therapeutic Assessment: Atherosclerosis current marketed and Atherosclerosis emerging therapies

Atherosclerosis Market Dynamics: Atherosclerosis market drivers and Atherosclerosis market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Atherosclerosis Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Atherosclerosis Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Atherosclerosis Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Atherosclerosis

3. SWOT analysis of Atherosclerosis

4. Atherosclerosis Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Atherosclerosis Market Overview at a Glance

6. Atherosclerosis Disease Background and Overview

7. Atherosclerosis Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Atherosclerosis

9. Atherosclerosis Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Atherosclerosis Unmet Needs

11. Atherosclerosis Emerging Therapies

12. Atherosclerosis Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Atherosclerosis Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Atherosclerosis Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Atherosclerosis Market Drivers

16. Atherosclerosis Market Barriers

17. Atherosclerosis Appendix

18. Atherosclerosis Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

