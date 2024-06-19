Understanding ethical standards in government

2. Ask for help if unsure

At first glance, the rules around the ethical standards expected of ministers are simple, but there are lots of areas of complexity and it can be difficult to know how it applies to each circumstance. There are plenty of people who can help advise on particular questions.

Your first port of call for any question about any aspect of your government role should be your private office team – the head of your private office will be able to provide advice, as will the permanent secretary of your department.

For more specific questions your private office may get in touch with others, such as the propriety and ethics team in the Cabinet Office. This team works with Sir Laurie Magnus, the independent adviser on ministers’ interests. The adviser publishes a list twice a year that sets out the financial and other interests of ministers and their family members that are, or may be seen to be, related to their ministerial responsibilities. It is not a comprehensive register of every interest that you declare to your department.

The independent adviser also advises the prime minister on wider matters relating to the Ministerial Code, and supplies ministers with general advice in relation to the code. If you have any questions about how to manage a particular situation, it is always better to ask and make changes rather than ploughing ahead and ending up regretting it.