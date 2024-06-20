Etnyre International Recognized as a US Best Managed Company
Etnyre Int., a world-leading asphalt equipment manufacturer, to be recognized by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal as a 2024 US Best Managed company.OREGON, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Etnyre International is thrilled to share the news of its selection as a 2024 US Best Managed company. This prestigious recognition, now in its fifth year and sponsored by Deloitte* Private and The Wall Street Journal, is a testament to the exceptional achievements of U.S. private companies and the outstanding successes of their management teams.
US Best Managed Companies is part of a global Deloitte Private program. Honorees are selected by an external panel of judges who evaluate applicants based on strategy, ability to execute, culture, governance, and financial performance. They join an ecosystem of organizations from more than 44 countries.
“We are honored to be recognized as a Best Managed Company,” says Ganesh Iyer, President & CEO of Etnyre International. “We continue to profitably grow our business with a deep purpose thereby making Etnyre a great company to work with and for. This award is further validation that we are focused on the right things to get us there.”
About the Best Managed Companies Program
The Best Managed Companies program is a mark of excellence for private companies. U.S. designees have revenues of at least $250 million. Thousands of private companies worldwide have competed for this designation in their respective countries through a rigorous and independent process that evaluates four key criteria in their management skills and practices — strategy, execution, culture, and governance/financials. For more information, visit https://www2.deloitte.com/us/en/pages/deloitte-private/articles/best-managed-companies.html.
About Etnyre International
Etnyre International proudly manufactures a wide range of equipment serving the asphalt road construction industry, from asphalt distributors to chip spreaders and storage tanks to trailers. Since 1898, Etnyre has continually set the standard for performance and reliability, paving the way for customer success throughout the asphalt industry. You can contact Etnyre International by calling 815-732-2116. Etnyre International is headquartered at 1333 Daysville Rd, Oregon, IL 61061.
