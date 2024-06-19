OSCE welcomes the adoption of the Bosnia and Herzegovina Strategy for the Fight against Corruption 2024-2028 and the accompanying Action Plan for Implementation

SARAJEVO, 19 June 2024 - The OSCE Mission to Bosnia and Herzegovina (Mission) welcomes the adoption of the Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) Strategy for the Fight against Corruption 2024-2028 and the accompanying Action Plan for Implementation by the Council of Ministers of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The adoption of this Strategy marks a significant step forward in establishing a functional anti-corruption governance framework.

The Mission calls for the implementation of the measures outlined in the Strategy and Action plan. These measures are essential for strengthening the rule of law, creating systemic solutions to effectively prevent corruption, fostering economic development, and enhancing the quality of life for every citizen in BiH.

The Mission has supported the development of this and other anti-corruption strategies at all levels of government, improved coordination activities, and assisted authorities in addressing the challenges in detecting irregularities that can lead to corruption. The Mission will continue doing so, going forward.

The Mission will also continue to support the implementation of measures from the Strategy that contribute to the establishment of effective corruption prevention systems in BiH.