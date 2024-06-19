Burgum appoints Donald Campbell, Maxwell Eriksrud to North Dakota Board of Higher Education

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum has appointed human resources executive Donald “D.J.” Campbell of Mandan to a four-year term on the state Board of Higher Education starting July 1, and University of North Dakota student Maxwell Eriksrud to a one-year term as the board’s student member.

Campbell has served as a vice president and chief human resources officer for Sanford Health since 2020, overseeing all aspects of human resources for the regional health care organization’s Bismarck market, which encompasses 3,800 employees, as well as developing statewide strategies around workforce development. He also is a member of Sanford Health’s HR executive team, which oversees human resources for nearly 45,000 employees spanning 26 states. Campbell previously served as a manager/human resources business partner.

Campbell attended Bismarck State College and earned a bachelor’s degree and master of business administration degree from Minneapolis-based Capella University. He serves on the North Dakota Workforce Development Council, TrainND Advisory Council and Workforce Policy Committee of the Greater North Dakota Chamber.

“With his strong background in business, human resources and workforce recruitment from all 11 of our public institutions of higher education, D.J. Campbell will bring valuable experience to the Board’s efforts to ensure that our university system is providing quality education, meeting workforce demands and adapting to the powerful demographic, economic, cultural and technological forces affecting higher education,” Burgum said. “We deeply appreciate D.J. and all of the candidates who demonstrated their passion for higher education in our state.”

Campbell will succeed board member John Warford of Bismarck, who declined to seek reappointment to a second term. Campbell’s appointment is subject to confirmation by the North Dakota Senate when the state Legislature convenes in early 2025.

Eriksrud is double majoring in accountancy and entrepreneurship with minors in chemistry and biology, and has an expected graduation date of May 2026. He currently serves as a student ambassador and an off campus senator for UND Student Government. He grew up in Chaska, Minn., and in the summers helped his uncle and grandfather on the family farm near Scranton, N.D. He also is the managing director of finance for Dakota Venture Group, a student-run venture capital fund with $2.4 million of investments, as well as vice president of the Men’s Soccer Club and a member of the UND Jazz Band.

“Maxwell’s financial acumen and engagement in many areas of student life will bring valuable insight to the board as campuses continue to experience rapid change with the shifting demographics, culture and economics of higher education,” Burgum said. “We look forward to his leadership as he represents his peers at North Dakota’s public colleges and universities.”

Eriksrud was among three students nominated for the seat by the North Dakota Student Association as required by the North Dakota Constitution.

The Board of Higher Education has eight voting members appointed by the governor, including one student member, and two non-voting members who represent the North Dakota University System’s faculty and staff. The board oversees the system’s 11 public colleges and universities.

