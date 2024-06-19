Government Communications on collection of media accreditation for 2024 Presidential Inauguration

Collection of media accreditation for the 2024 Presidential Inauguration

Members of the media who have applied for accreditation to cover the 2024 Presidential Inauguration are advised to collect accreditation as per the details below:

Venue: The Innovation Hub Management Company. 1, Mark Shuttleworth Street, Pretoria

Location: https://g.co/kgs/da6AC7u

Day one: 17 June 2024, 15h00 to 18h00

Day two: 18 June 2024, 08h00 to 18h00

The Inauguration is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, 19 June 2024 at the Union Buildings, Pretoria.

Members of the media are advised that a positive form of identification will be required when collecting accreditation. This may be in the form of an ID/Passport as well as a Press Card or letter confirming assignment.

Enquiries: Mr William Baloyi on 083 390 7147 or Tshegofatso Modubu on 083 276 0786