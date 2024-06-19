Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,333 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,334 in the last 365 days.

Consolidated advice pilots: information and training webinar for Applicants, European Medicines Agency, Amsterdam, the Netherlands, Broadcast, from 17 July 2024, 15:00 (CEST) to 17 July 2024, 17:00 (CEST)

This webinar will provide information on the newly launched consolidated advice pilots (SAWP-CTCG and pre-CTA advice). It will inform on the background of the pilots and why they were launched.

The webinar will also highlight the benefits of the pilots, outline the scope of the SAWP-CTCG and pre-CTA advice and answer questions and collect feedback from stakeholders.

A broad representation of stakeholders who may benefit from the pilots are expected at the webinar. This includes pharmaceutical companies, SMEs, and non-commercial or academic researchers and developers, funding bodies, etc.

No certificate of attendance will be issued for this event.

The event will be broadcasted live and a video recording will be made available after the event. Processing and publication of the video recording typically take up to 60 days.

You just read:

Consolidated advice pilots: information and training webinar for Applicants, European Medicines Agency, Amsterdam, the Netherlands, Broadcast, from 17 July 2024, 15:00 (CEST) to 17 July 2024, 17:00 (CEST)

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more