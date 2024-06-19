Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,333 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,334 in the last 365 days.

Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Alecensa, alectinib, Date of authorisation: 16/02/2017, Revision: 15, Status: Authorised

Alecensa has been shown to be effective in treating ALK-positive NSCLC. 

Advanced NSCLC

Two main studies involved a total of 225 patients with advanced ALK-positive NSCLC in whom the disease progressed despite previous treatment with Xalkori (crizotinib), a cancer medicine that also blocks ALK. In both studies, Alecensa was not compared with any other treatment or placebo (a dummy treatment). A complete response to treatment means that the patient has no remaining signs of the cancer, whereas a partial response means that the cancer has shrunk.

In the first study, around 52% of patients given Alecensa (35 out of 67) were considered by the treating doctors to have a complete or partial response to the medicine. In the second study, this figure was 51% (62 out of 122 patients). Response was maintained for an average of months in both studies.

The third study involved 303 patients whose advanced ALK-positive NSCLC had not been treated before. Alecensa was compared with Xalkori. After 1 year of treatment, 68% of patients receiving Alecensa had lived without their disease getting worse compared with 49% of patients receiving Xalkori.

NSCLC that has been removed by surgery and is at high risk of coming back

In a main study involving 257 patients whose ALK-positive NSCLC was removed by surgery, 2-year treatment with Alecensa was compared to 4 cycles of platinum-based chemotherapy lasting 21 days each. Treatment was stopped earlier if the cancer came back or unacceptable side effects occurred. At the time of analysis, 88% of the patients given Alecensa were alive without their disease coming back, compared with approximately 61% of patients given platinum-based chemotherapy.

You just read:

Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Alecensa, alectinib, Date of authorisation: 16/02/2017, Revision: 15, Status: Authorised

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more