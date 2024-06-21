Soroka Medical Center Honored by the Jerusalem Post for Resilience Amidst Crisis
MANHATTAN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At the Jerusalem Post's 2024 Annual Conference, Dr. Shlomi Codish, Director General of Soroka Medical Center, was honored with the Jerusalem Post's Award for Resilience and Courage. This prestigious award highlights Soroka's unwavering commitment to excellence and its pivotal role in leading the medical response during the unprecedented mass casualty event caused by the October 7th massacre. In accepting the award, Dr. Codish shared the compelling narrative of Soroka's unwavering resilience in the face of crisis and cited the extraordinary skill and dedication of the hospital staff.
Zvika Klein presents the Jerusalem Post's Award for Resilience and Courage to Director General Dr. Shlomi Codish
Soroka Medical Center, widely regarded as Israel’s Medical Iron Dome, is located in Be’er Sheva, just 22 miles from Gaza. One of Israel’s leading hospitals, Soroka is acclaimed for excellent clinical care with a unique human touch. As the only major medical center and Level-1 trauma and tertiary care facility for the entire south of Israel, Soroka played a crucial role on October 7th, providing outstanding care to Israel’s wounded. The impact of the war on the health of the Negev population has been devastating. Soroka has risen to the challenge, providing lifesaving trauma care and comprehensive, state-of-the-art physical and psychological rehabilitation, while continuously replenishing and expanding its trauma and ICU departments.
During his address, Dr. Codish revealed the staggering statistics of Soroka's relentless efforts, treating 680 casualties, with 130 in critical condition, all while under continuous rocket fire, at times one patient every 40 seconds. His account highlighted the center's early and decisive actions as they swiftly declared a mass casualty incident in response to the air raid sirens blaring across the Negev at 8 a.m., mobilizing a complex logistical response.
Within the first 24 hours of the crisis, Soroka's Francis and Nathan Kirsh Trauma Center and Emergency Department received 15 helicopter landings, performed 85 surgeries, transfused 200 blood units, and conducted 180 CT scans. To date, the center has treated over 3,500 wounded patients.
Soroka Medical Center’s close collaboration with IDF leadership has been instrumental in providing highly specialized care for the most complex injuries from the Gaza front. Additionally, the center has established a special unit dedicated to providing personalized medical care in a secure and private setting for the release of hostages with their families. Dr. Codish ended his address with a poignant call to action, stating that “the hostages do not have time. The elderly cannot handle the abuse. They need to be brought home medically, not politically."
American Friends of Soroka Medical Center Inc. is a New York State 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation. AFS is a community of individuals, families, foundations, and businesses dedicated to supporting the vision and lifesaving work of the Soroka Medical Center.
