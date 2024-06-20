Early Registration for the 2024, Two-Day Solutions-Based Conference Ends June 30th
The focus of the two days of meetings will be on creating solutions that we can do better by combining the resources of the Mid-Market than you can do on your own.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Early registration for the 2024 CEO Connection 2024 Mid-Market Conference ends on June 30th.
Register today to participate in this solutions-focused, interactive, two-day conference designed for business and civic leaders from around the world.
The event features two days of small, interactive discussions where participants leverage each others’ knowledge and develop shared resources about a variety of topics, including:
- Artificial Intelligence: How to leverage AI for future success
- CEOC Board Connection Network: Find a board seat
- CEOC Mental Health Connection: How to access the care
- Liquidity Events: Evaluating the options
- Healthcare: How to provide better healthcare; reduce your costs
- Talent Management: How to improve recruiting. developing, and retaining team members
“The focus of the two days of meetings will be on creating solutions that we can do better by combining the resources of the Mid-Market than you can do on your own.” said Kenneth Beck, president & CEO, CEO Connection®. “Participation enables you to connect with other mid-market CEOs, create opportunities for you and your company, and shape mid-market perspectives, all while collaborating on ideas to help change the world.”
The conference takes place October 28th – 29th at the Mohegan Sun Resort in Uncasville, Conn.
ABOUT CEO CONNECTION:
CEO Connection is the only membership organization in the world reserved exclusively for CEOs of Mid-Market companies with between $100 million and $3 billion in revenue. Designed to provide you with customized and personalized access to people, information, resources, and opportunities that will enhance your career, save you time, and make you money, CEOC connects you with the people you should meet, the resources you need, and solutions to the unique challenges you face! With more than 17,000 mid-market CEOs in our community, CEOC functions as a proactive peer network where the connections are made for you.
For more information, visit CEO Connection (https://www.ceoconnection.com/)
