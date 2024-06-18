Submit Release
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia His Royal Highness Mohammed bin Salman

CANADA, June 18 - Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke with the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, His Royal Highness Mohammed bin Salman.

The Prime Minister and His Royal Highness discussed the situation in Israel, the West Bank, and Gaza, including the humanitarian crisis and the ceasefire plan outlined by President Biden. The Prime Minister and Crown Prince also discussed regional stability and the path toward a lasting peace for Israelis and Palestinians.

The Prime Minister welcomed Saudi Arabia’s engagement with international efforts to advance peace in Ukraine.

The leaders agreed to continue to work together on strengthening the relationship between Canada and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

