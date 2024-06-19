Robotic Unitizing Palletizer Reaches a Literal 15 Year Milestone

7 robots on rails palletize 80 SKUs

MCRI's Unitizing Palletizer has traveled 300K miles—same as a trip to the moon! This milestone underscores the impact of automation on operational productivity.

FREMONT, OH, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Motion Controls Robotics (MCRI) designs and integrates robot and automation systems for manufacturers, distributors, and warehousing centers that are striving for continual growth and advancement. MCRI proudly announces that our unique Unitizing Palletizer, featuring FANUC robots, has surpassed 300,000 miles on their Güdel rails. Since 2009, this groundbreaking solution has redefined efficiency and reliability for this company in the packaging industry.

Over the past 15 years, MCRI’s Unitizing Palletizer has excelled in performance. Each of the seven rail-mounted robots builds stacks at up to 18 palletizing locations along 45-foot Güdel rails. This setup allows this paperboard converter to sort and stack up to 80 SKUs in one facility area. Each stack is picked by a clamp AGV, delivered to a stretch wrapper, and then moved to the shipping area.

Motion Controls Robotics became a FANUC Authorized Integrator due to the manufacturer's proven reliability. This system exemplifies that with 15 years of continuous operation and with an average of 13 million cycles per robot.

MCRI performs annual service for the paperboard converter that includes regular maintenance and updates to programming as needed. The project’s lead programmer, Eric Hohman, stated, "This milestone is a testament to the enduring quality and durability of the Unitizing Palletizer. It demonstrates our unwavering commitment to delivering innovative solutions that exceed our customers' expectations."

The Maintenance Supervisor explained, “We have done an abundance of projects with MCRI and will continue to do so because of the durability, reliability and support we receive throughout the project and for the entire lifespan of the equipment.”

The Unitizing Palletizer is a prime example of the importance of partnering with reliable vendors. Güdel's advanced rail technology provides the backbone for each palletizer, offering the stability and accuracy essential for these repetitive robotic applications. Combined with FANUC's industry-leading robotics’ expertise, the result is a system that delivers unmatched speed, precision, and versatility in palletizing operations.

The Unitizing Palletizer has revolutionized the way this international paperboard converter fulfills orders, enabling faster turnaround times, reduced labor costs, and improved overall efficiency. With the ability to adapt to evolving customer demands, the Unitizing Palletizer is an example of the potential of automation in manufacturing and warehouse environments.

"The project we completed over a decade ago has been pivotal in positioning MCRI as a North American leader in centralized palletizing systems with a FANUC robot on Güdel rail technology. Despite each system being customized, we've had double digit successful installations since, all leveraging the reliable technology from this initial project," commented James Skelding, VP of Sales and Marketing.

For manufacturing and warehousing facilities looking to enhance their palletizing process, the Unitizing Palletizer offers a comprehensive solution. By integrating this advanced system, facilities can achieve greater throughput, reduce operational bottlenecks, and maintain a high standard of quality and consistency. The Unitizing Palletizer not only maximizes space utilization but also provides a scalable and flexible approach to meet growing and dynamic needs.

As the Unitizing Palletizer continues its journey towards even greater milestones, Motion Controls Robotics remains committed to pushing the envelope of innovation, delivering solutions that drive efficiency, productivity, and success for industries in North America.

About Motion Controls Robotics, Inc.

Motion Controls Robotics (MCRI) provides solutions for customers by designing and building turn-key end of line applications, fulfillment solutions, and general material handling automation. MCRI offers unmatched capabilities to elevate companies to the next tier of Industry 4.0 by combining automation expertise with full plant and front office connectivity interfacing with ERP/WMS systems. MCRI has been implementing robotic automation since 1995, is a Certified Servicing Integrator for FANUC America, and Certified Integrator by the Association for Advancing Automation (A3) (formerly Robotics Industry Association).

