Motion Controls Robotics Brings Another Level of Robot System Success with M-Tech Remote Support Contracts.

M-Tech Remote Support

Offering 3 levels of M-Tech remote support for new robot systems provides customers the ability to quickly answer questions and make changes to their system.

FREMONT, OHIO, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2022 -- Motion Controls Robotics Inc (MCRI) has developed M-Tech Remote Support contracts to accompany every robot system. These contracts are supported by a knowledgeable service team. Upon the start of every automation project, customers are assigned a support technician that will stay up to date on the system. The support technician will then be there to troubleshoot questions and system changes once the new system is installed.

M-Tech Support is remote support through phone, email, a support portal, knowledge base, and remote access (where applicable). MCRI has found that remote support saves operators time and facilities money by solving issues quickly. This support structure saves the facility downtime from having to wait for a technician to travel to their location.

“Our remote support allows me to quickly diagnose and walk an operator through any changes that need to be made. During the system review, I might notice a familiar HMI fault and help them understand the issue. The hands-on remote support also helps the operator learn to troubleshoot the system,” explains Jason Damschroder, Technical Services Specialist at Motion Controls Robotics.

M-Tech Remote Support contract options are adjusted based on company needs. There are three support package levels:

STANDARD

A Standard 20 hours of remote support accompanies every install. This Standard contract covers typical questions and concerns based on operators learning a new system as well as minor changes and/or additions to the system.

STANDARD PLUS

A Standard Plus remote support contract reserves 40 hours for questions, changes and issues that may come up during the year. This contract level includes a support portal for your facility with access to the MCRI knowledge base.

UNLIMITED

An Unlimited contract provides hours for process changes and support needs throughout the year. As well as all the items listed above.

Customers that have selected to use M-Tech Remote Support are excited about the time savings they are seeing. One customer from a Packaging Company commented, "MCRI Remote Support is ALWAYS there when you need them. They have saved us hours of downtime with their prompt response and incredible knowledge! We had a label printer not printing and I reached out for support, one of their programmers walked me through finding and fixing the issue. We were up and running in no time."

When selecting a robot integrator, it is important to make sure that there is a service and support team, so success continues after the install. Email service@mcri-us.com to get started on facility projects where automation might improve the overall process.