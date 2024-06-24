Manteca Police Department Earns Certified Autism Center™ Designation, Leading the Way in Accessibility and Inclusivity

Earning the Certified Autism Center™ designation will significantly enhance our department’s ability to serve and protect all members of our community.” — Police Chief Stephen Schluer

MANTECA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Manteca Police Department has earned the Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) designation, awarded by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES). This designation recognizes organizations that have trained 80% or more of their public-facing team members to effectively communicate with and respond to autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals.

Police Chief Stephen Schluer states, "Earning the Certified Autism Center™ designation will significantly enhance our department's ability to serve and protect all members of our community. This training empowers our officers with the skills to effectively communicate and interact with autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals, fostering a safer and more inclusive environment for everyone in Manteca."

The IBCCES Law Enforcement training and certification program addresses key topics such as recognizing common signs or behaviors of autism, fostering empathy, and understanding, managing sensory sensitivities, effective communication tips, and safety concerns like elopement and drowning. Additionally, it includes scenario-based best practices. The program aims to equip officers with enhanced knowledge and strategies to assess, communicate, and de-escalate situations when encountering individuals in the community.

“We commend the Manteca Police Department for recognizing the importance of accessibility within their community and proactively seeking education,” said Myron Pincomb, IBCCES board chairman. “Their dedication will significantly enhance safety for autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals, and we are excited to welcome them to the growing global network of Certified Autism Centers™.”

The Manteca Police Department is a law enforcement agency responsible for ensuring public safety and enforcing laws within the city of Manteca, California. The department is typically organized into several divisions or units, each with its own specific responsibilities.

1. Administration: This division oversees the overall management and strategic direction of the department. It includes the Chief of Police, Assistant Chiefs, and administrative staff responsible for budgeting, planning, and policy development.

2. Patrol Division: The Patrol Division is often the largest division within the department and is responsible for responding to emergency calls, conducting routine patrols, and maintaining public order. Patrol officers are the frontline responders to incidents within the community.

3. Investigations Division: This division is responsible for conducting follow-up investigations on criminal cases, gathering evidence, interviewing witnesses, and making arrests. Detectives assigned to this division specialize in various areas such as homicide, narcotics, fraud, and property crimes.

4. Special Operations: Special Operations units handle specialized tasks such as SWAT (Special Weapons and Tactics), K-9 units, traffic enforcement, and community outreach programs. These units often require additional training and expertise to handle specific situations.

5. Support Services: Support Services may include units such as Records, Dispatch, Evidence Management, and Community Relations. These units provide essential support to the operational divisions and ensure the smooth functioning of the department.

6. Community Policing: Many modern police departments emphasize community policing efforts, which involve building positive relationships with residents, businesses, and community organizations to address crime and quality-of-life issues collaboratively.

7. Training and Professional Development: This division focuses on the ongoing training and education of department personnel to ensure they have the necessary skills and knowledge to perform their duties effectively and adapt to evolving law enforcement practices and technologies.

Overall, the Manteca Police Department is structured to efficiently address the diverse needs of the community it serves, with a focus on proactive crime prevention, effective law enforcement, and community engagement.

For over 20 years, IBCCES has been at the forefront of cognitive disorder training and certification for healthcare, education, and corporate professionals worldwide. Their programs incorporate evidence-based content and the perspectives of autistic individuals, along with additional resources, ongoing support, and renewal requirements to ensure continuous learning and lasting impact.

In addition, IBCCES has launched CertifiedAutismCenter.com, a free online resource for families seeking certified locations and professionals. Each organization featured on the site has met the stringent criteria to be recognized as a Certified Autism Center™ (CAC).



About Manteca Police Department

The Manteca Police Department is dedicated to serving and protecting the community of Manteca, California. With a commitment to safety, integrity, and professionalism, the department works tirelessly to enhance the quality of life for all residents. By fostering strong community relationships and implementing progressive policing strategies, the Manteca Police Department strives to create a secure and inclusive environment. The recent achievement of the Certified Autism Center™ designation underscores their dedication to accessibility and tailored service for all individuals, including those with autism and other sensory sensitivities.

About IBCCES

Delivering the global standard for training and certification in the field of cognitive disorders, IBCCES offers a series of certifications that empower professionals to become leaders and enhance outcomes for the individuals they serve. These programs are internationally recognized as the premier benchmark for training and certification in autism and other cognitive disorders.