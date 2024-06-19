You are More Than by California Psychologist and Author Amy L. Stark Wins Prestigious Nautilus Book Award
Watercolor Illustrations and Story Explore Life-Affirming Connections to People, Nature, and the World
We forget to look inside ourselves, as we’re too caught up in schedules and social media.”SANTA ANA, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Orange County child psychologist and author Amy L. Stark’s illustrated children’s book You are More Than: A Primer for Finding Light in Your Heart is a Silver Award winner in the prestigious Nautilus Book Awards. The book is honored in the children’s picture book category.
The watercolor illustrations and story show children how they are more than what they see on the outside and their connection to people, nature, and the world around them. You are More Than explores the idea that life-affirming connections give a person purpose and a chance to be of service.
Dr. Stark, in an interview with BookTrib, said her inspiration for the story came from the observation “…we all spend too much time and emphasis on what we have, where we live and what we do. External things do not lead to satisfaction and overall happiness. We forget to look inside ourselves, as we’re too caught up in schedules and social media.”
“…Filled with positive affirmations and wise guidance, You Are More Than shows children that whatever aspects of life peer pressure and societal expectations may tell them are important — deep down, those pale in comparison to what truly makes someone who they are.” – BookTrib review
About Amy L. Stark, Ph.D.
Dr. Stark is a respected clinical psychologist. She received her doctorate from the California School of Professional Psychology. Her background in education is in child psychology. Dr. Stark is best known for her work with children in high-conflict divorce situations. She is the author of 7 children’s books, including a Whole Heart self-esteem series for girls, boys, and teens. www.dramystark.com
About Nautilus Book Awards
The core mission of the Nautilus Book Awards is to celebrate and honor books that support conscious living and green values, wellness, social change, social justice, and spiritual growth. The Nautilus Awards represent Better Books for a Better World. During the past 24 years, the book awards program has continued to grow within the author and publishing community around the world as it recognizes, honors, celebrates and promotes books that inspire and connect our lives as individuals, families, communities, and global citizens.
