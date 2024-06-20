Record-Breaking Heat Wave Elevates Concerns About Toxic Blue-Green Algae

Summer solstice kicks off start of harmful algae season

WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The summer solstice on June 20 marks the official start of summer and the unofficial kickoff of harmful algae season. This year, extreme heat is scorching much of the eastern U.S., raising warnings about heat-related illness, canceling outdoor events, and increasing concerns about toxic algae in lakes, ponds, and reservoirs.

Water scientists are urging parents, swimmers, and pet owners to check for health advisories before heading to their favorite swimming hole, and to look for signs of toxic algae once there.

“Parents and pet owners need to be aware and armed with information. The extreme heat sweeping the country may worsen outbreaks of harmful algae. We anticipate toxic algae blooms will appear earlier this year in some areas due to rising water temperatures,” said Jan Spin, President of Americas, BlueGreen Water Technologies (BlueGreen). “As families head to the lake, they need to heed advisories and understand the risks posed by toxic blue-green algae.”

Summer is peak season for harmful algae. Cyanobacteria, commonly known as blue-green algae, can multiply rapidly in warmer temperatures, when excess nutrients and pollutants are present, and form blooms in the water. These out-of-control eruptions can produce dangerous toxins that can sicken people and pets, contaminate drinking water supplies, drive down property values, and hurt businesses, livelihoods, and local economies.

“Sadly, every year we see cases of dogs coming into contact with infected water and becoming very ill or even dying,” said Dr. Jessica Frost, U.S. Scientific Director, BlueGreen. “This is why it’s so important to check local health advisories and to know the warning signs that harmful algae may be present in the water.”

If you see a bluish-green film on the surface of the water or floating mats of biomass or scum, leave the area. Keep in mind, the risks posed by toxic algae are not isolated to water; toxins may also be present along the shoreline and can become airborne and cause respiratory distress in some people and animals.



“Before allowing children and pets to play near the water, examine the shoreline for obvious signs of dried blooms, being mindful that these dead cells may still contain extremely high levels of toxin,” said Frost. “Dogs are especially vulnerable. If you are on a lake or beach and discover the remnants of a dead bloom, especially if you are with your pet, leave the area immediately. Rinse the pet with clean water and take the animal to the vet immediately as a precaution.”



To protect your family and pets from harmful algal blooms this summer:

-Know before you go. Check for advisories before you head to the lake and avoid contact with the water when warnings are posted.

-Stay out if the water is discolored, smells bad, or has foam or scum on the surface.

-Examine the shoreline for evidence of dried algal blooms. Dead blooms may still contain toxins.

-Do not fish, boat, or play water sports when harmful algae are present.

-Immediately rinse exposed skin with clear water.

-Keep pets out of the water.

-Wear gloves and rinse animals immediately after contact with infected water.

-Do not wash dishes or camping gear in water bodies.

-Wash hands thoroughly before preparing food.

-When in doubt, stay out!

To spot harmful algal blooms:

-Water color appears bright green, blue-green, or red.

-Water body has slimy plants, foam, scum, or mats floating on the surface.

-Smells musty, fishy, or like rotten eggs, septic, or gasoline.

About BlueGreen Water Technologies:

