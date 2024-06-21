Early Childhood Puzzle Adventure Mouse & Crane Launches on the Nintendo Switch

Mouse & Crane officially launches on the Nintendo Switch! With the help of everyday tools, families engage in Do-It-Yourself (DIY) activities together. Gameplay offers teachable moments through upcycling, recycling, and construction.

Game encourages creative problem-solving through upcycling and construction; Co-play with a parent/older sibling creates endearing teamwork moments.

Because many children later in life opt out of science education, I felt the urge to pass on my love and admiration for tools, machines, and craftsmanship.” — Trine Laier, game director and producer at Those Eyes

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Denmark’s Those Eyes and Canadian studio Tobo announced today that Mouse & Crane for Switch has officially launched in the Nintendo eShop. The two studios teamed up to redefine what gaming means for many families: being thoughtful about the environment and feeling more connected in today's digital world.

The single-player and cooperative-play puzzle-based adventure is a younger child’s perfect first game, offering teachable moments through upcycling, recycling, and construction.

Mouse & Crane is a charming indie IP that focuses on the adventures of three best friends, Mouse, Crane, and Electryna, and encourages players to solve puzzles and challenges imaginatively. Children can build new things with everyday tools such as a screwdriver or a glue gun-–inspiring young ones and their parents to undertake Do-It-Yourself (DIY) activities together. The art design is a unique hand-drawn collage style reminiscent of cozy picture books.

“Because we know that many children lack motivation for science and later in life opt out of science education, I felt the urge to pass on my love and admiration for tools, machines, and craftsmanship,” said Trine Laier, owner, game director, and producer at Those Eyes. “The Switch platform made sense as it's easy to use with their smaller fingers, lightweight, and offers a large library of family-friendly games. Moms and dads can hand their Switch to their child, or play with them, and feel good about it.”

Judith Beauregard, co-CEO and producer at Tobo adds, “When we began developing this game, our priority was to ensure it was accessible to younger children. We designed Mouse & Crane for Switch with a young child's skill level in mind, featuring levels that encourage cooperation and enhance their problem-solving confidence. The game is tailored so young players don’t need to read, with essential information conveyed through spoken instructions or universally recognizable icons.”

Mouse & Crane for Switch inspires children to solve problems peacefully through creativity and collaboration. In cooperative play, the child and parent, or an older sibling, work together to solve puzzles that can't be completed alone, sharing digital moments. In this mode, one player plays as Crane while the other can make Electryna move and jump with the Switch’s fun motion controls.

The game is adapted for children aged 4-7. There is flexibility for parents to adjust their involvement according to their child’s needs. With Mouse & Crane for Switch, no reading is required and gameplay mechanics are easy to understand. Plus, it’s touchscreen-enabled and has short gameplay stages.

Mouse & Crane for Switch is available in Nintendo’s eShop for $14.99 (USD). The game is GDPR-K and COPPA compliant.

ABOUT THOSE EYES

Danish studio Those Eyes develops award-winning video games, art, film, and animation across all formats. The company was established in 1999 and operates with sincerity, play, and humor - always intending to entertain and break new grounds for storytelling. Visit www.thoseeyes.dk for more.

ABOUT TOBO

Since 2012, Canadian studio Tobo has created original, inspiring, and engaging multiplatform experiences for children aged 3 to 15. Tobo produces games, books, series, and films in various formats and aims to engage today's kids and their parents. Visit www.tobostudio.com for more.

Mouse & Crane for Switch: Official launch trailer