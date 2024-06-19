Seattle’s Evergreen Play Therapy Announces Play Therapy Concierge Solutions for Children and Families
Empowering your parenting journey with insights and know-how while helping your family have more fun together
Using play as the language of children for engagement, research has shown this to be an effective and healing approach in helping children manage a variety of behavioral or emotional issues ”SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Evergreen Play Therapy, a highly specialized mental health service provider for children and families, today announced it has launched their first-class play therapy concierge solutions. The tailored membership offers a holistic psychotherapy approach to mental and family wellness, helping children express their thoughts, feelings and emotions in a safe nonjudgmental space.
— Kimberly Bartlett, Evergreen Play Therapy
WHAT IS PLAY THERAPY?
Play therapy is a structured, theoretically based approach to therapy that is strategically used to help children express what is troubling them. Play allows a safe psychological distance from problems, allowing kids to express their true thoughts and feelings in ways best suited to their developmental level. A positive relationship with the therapist provides a corrective emotional experience necessary for healing. Licensed professionals use play therapeutically to help clients better process their experiences and develop more effective strategies for managing their lives.
“Play is an essential part of a child’s growth and development“, said Kimberly Bartlett, Evergreen Play Therapy Owner and Registered Play Therapist - Supervisor™. “Using play as the language of children for engagement, research has shown this to be an effective and healing approach in helping children manage a variety of behavioral or emotional issues including learning difficulties, anger management, grief, trauma, divorce, anxiety or depression. We provide a safe space for kids to express themselves without judgment or fear, while ultimately resolving mental distress and supporting overall wellness,” she added.
CONCIERGE SOLUTIONS
The premier play therapy concierge program offers monthly and quarterly reports tracking your child’s symptoms, goals and progress, session feedback to gain timely insights, and written plans with actionable steps for parents. The program starts with an initial assessment and consultation with the parents to determine their child’s emotional or mental status and history, followed by a family assessment to gauge interaction levels with family members, plus an individual playroom assessment with the child. The assessment finishes with results and recommendations for the child and parents, and a thoughtful, customized play therapy treatment plan. Each and every patient is prescreened for best treatment decisions and provided a retainer-based wellness solution package including tips and advice on specific dynamic factors like a child’s expected pace of development, parent involvement options, potential stressors, and challenges.
The family wellness journey starts at Evergreen Play Therapy with expansive appointment options, a variety of treatment session locations including in or out of the playroom and solid one-on-one patient/family comprehensive collaboration with an expert, licensed play therapy professional. For more info and to claim your first free concierge consult, visit https://evergreenplaytherapy.com/.
ABOUT EVERGREEN PLAY THERAPY
Evergreen Play Therapy is your partner for holistic family wellness and concierge play therapy solutions: healing and happiness with first-class care and convenience. Owner and Director Kimberly Bartlett, is a dedicated professional in the field of play therapy, holding the titles of Registered Play Therapist-Supervisor™ and Licensed Independent Clinical Social Worker. Providing highly specialized therapeutic services for children and families using her expertise, Kimberly channels her passion for Integrative Play Therapy to facilitate transformative change and growth in children and families. Through this approach, she creates a nurturing space where healing, self-expression, and skill development thrive. For more information and to schedule a consult visit https://evergreenplaytherapy.com/
Evergreen Play Therapy Introduction