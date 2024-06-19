Submit Release
- Town of Woodruff receives funding for road improvements

Salt Lake City (June 19, 2024) – The Permanent Community Impact Board (CIB) approved a $564,392 grant for road improvements.

"These road improvements will significantly enhance safety and accessibility for the residents of Woodruff," said board member Naghi Zeenati, who represents the Utah Department of Transportation Commission on the Board. "We are proud to support a project that will make a significant difference in the daily lives of the community.”

The Permanent Community Impact Board awards grants and low-interest loans to cities, towns, and counties from funds directed to the CIB from mining and oil and gas extraction on federal land. Projects funded by the Permanent Community Impact Board benefit rural Utah by creating safer, more livable communities. The Utah Housing and Community Development Division manages the fund, which is part of the Department of Workforce Services. For more information, visit housing.utah.gov.

