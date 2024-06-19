- Town of Circleville receives $2.6 million grant for road improvements

Salt Lake City (June 19, 2024) – The Permanent Community Impact Board (CIB) approved a $2.6 million grant for road improvements in the town of Circleville.

"Improving these roads will significantly boost safety and accessibility for Circleville residents," said board member Naghi Zeenati, who represents the Utah Department of Transportation Commission on the Board. "We are proud to support a project that will positively impact the daily lives of the community."

The Permanent Community Impact Board awards grants and low-interest loans to cities, towns, and counties from funds directed to the CIB from mining and oil and gas extraction on federal land. Projects funded by the Permanent Community Impact Board benefit rural Utah by creating safer, more livable communities. The Utah Housing and Community Development Division manages the fund, which is part of the Department of Workforce Services. For more information, visit housing.utah.gov.

